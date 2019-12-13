Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Admits Players 'wiped Out' After Five Straight NBA Finals

Golden State Warriors reached the NBA Finals for the past five years in a row. This season it finally appears that their run is going to end. Warriors coach Steve Kerr reflected on his side's past run as he hinted that the Warriors now need to start from the bottom.

Steve Kerr talks about the NBA Finals

The Warriors won three NBA Championships in the last five years but this time out they are rooted to the bottom of the Western Conference with the worst win-loss record (5-21) in the league.

Recently in an interview with CNN, Warriors coach Steve Kerr analysed his side's sudden fall from grace. Kerr explained that playing five straight NBA Finals took a massive toll on the players physically and mentally. Injuries to key players like Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson haven't helped there cause either as they struggle to churn out results in the league.

'It did feel like our guys were just wiped out' - Steve Kerr

Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr tasked with Warriors revival

Steve Kerr admitted that after last season loss to the Toronto Raptors, his side needed a sabbatical. However, Kerr reiterated that in some strange way this might just be a good thing for the Warriors. According to Kerr, this would give them much-needed breathing space and a chance to analyse things ahead of the next campaign. Golden State Warriors poor run, means they could end up with a high draft pick next year. This coupled with players returning from injuries means they could once again be in the hunt for a playoff spot next season.

Steve Kerr draws inspiration from other coaches

During the interview, Steve Kerr also touched upon his experience of playing under great coaches like Phil Jackson and Greg Popovich. One thing that Kerr believes he learned from them is how to build connections with the players. Surprisingly, Kerr is also drawing inspirations from Premier League club Liverpool and their coach Jurgen Klopp. Steve Kerr expressed his admiration for Klopp's style of management insisting he loves the culture Klopp has built at Liverpool.

"When I watch Jurgen, I see the special connection he has with his players . I have never met him, but I can watch a game and see him talking to players and see him putting his arm around guys. "You can tell he's made a huge impact." - Steve Kerr

Steve Kerr has a major task in his hands to inspire Warriors back among the top dogs in the NBA. Although not easy, the 54-year-old certainly has the calibre of taking Warriors back to the top. After a heartbreaking overtime loss to the New York Knicks, the Warriors will be facing Utah Jazz next on Saturday morning IST.

