Steve Kerr Reveals Warriors Have Already Begun Preparing For 2020-21 Season

Though the NBA 2019-20 season might resume, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is already looking forward to the team's next campaign. With both Steph Curry and Klay Thompson injured, the Warriors found themselves at the bottom of the Western Conference standings. During a recent interview, Steve Kerr revealed that the Warriors season has ended whether it begins again or not, looking forward to the next one instead.

Steve Kerr says 'it feels like the end of the season' for the Warriors

While talking to ESPN on Tuesday (Wednesday IST), Steve Kerr stated that the suspension feels different for the Warriors as the team was down 17 games before the suspension and were already eliminated from the playoffs. He added that it feels like the end of the season for them, though they don't know anything officially. On March 10, the Warriors became the first team to be eliminated from the 2019-20 playoffs.

Steve Kerr even talked about the NBA hiatus and the prospect of the the league asking them to play out the remaining season. However, Kerr added that looking back at the Warriors 2019-20 season, it has been more about staying in touch with the players and they are 'not going to be involved much anymore'. The coaching staff and Kerr have also started staff evaluations and off-season plans already. As per Steve Kerr, the organization is currently in 'off-season' mode.

Last week, Kerr appeared on The Jump with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols, where he discussed the Warriors 2019-20 campaign. Kerr said that though they have a shot at the No. 1 pick during the draft, he would like the current best teams in the NBA to play and crown a champion. However, he knew that the decision is not in his hands.

I asked Steve Kerr about how he thinks it would go if Warriors GM Bob Myers had started last season saying "I don't care if Steve goes 82-0, he's not coming back." And then Steph had said "well if he's not back, neither am I." That's basically what happened with Krause, MJ & Phil pic.twitter.com/poKFEHDlEu — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) April 27, 2020

