Warriors Become First NBA Team To Be Eliminated From Playoffs After Loss To Clippers

After making five back-to-back trips to the NBA finals, the Golden State Warriors are the first team to be eliminated from the NBA 2019-20 season. The Warriors were officially eliminated from the playoffs after losing to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning IST). The Warriors, who have been at the bottom of the league for the entire season, are currently at a 15-50 win-loss record.

The Warriors' NBA 2019-20 season was in trouble before it even started. Kevin Durant signed up with the Brooklyn Nets, Klay Thompson was out after tearing his ACL during the 2019 NBA finals, Shaun Livingston retired, DeMarcus Cousins joined the Los Angeles Lakers and Andre Iguodala was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies. The Warriors acquired D'Angelo Russell in return, who along with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green was supposed to help the team reach the playoffs while Klay Thompson was injured.

However, Stephen Curry broke his left hand in October and was sidelined for 59 games. Green and Russell also dealt with injuries and missed multiple games. Russell was traded to Minnesota Timberwolves for Andrew Wiggins before the NBA trade deadline in February.

The Warriors, who are currently out of the playoffs, are already concentrating on the NBA 2020-21 season. The team is trying to train and develop their younger players while working on the team's chemistry. Next year, the Warriors are expected to play with a full roster including Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. After the disastrous 2019-20 season, the Warriors are also likely to acquire a high lottery pick for the 2020 NBA Draft.

