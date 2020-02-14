Steven Adams Scores Outrageous One-handed Half-court Buzzer-beater For OKC: Watch

Oklahoma City Thunder made it 8 road wins in a row after an impressive victory over New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night (Friday IST). While all the eyes were on Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson, Thunder center Steven Adams grabbed the headlines with his insane half-court buzzer-beater to bring the first half to an end.

OKC vs Pelicans: Watch Steven Adams buzzer-beater

Can't decide what's more impressive: tossing a basketball one-handed with an effortless flick of the wrist from 70 feet out.....



....or those shimmy skills. 😍 @RealStevenAdams | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/ToiifxKjZ1 — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) February 14, 2020

Steven Adams, who is not renowned for his scoring abilities, notched his first three-pointer in the NBA in spectacular fashion. The towering Kiwi got the ball with just seconds on the clock and casually hoisted a one-handed shot from his own half to make his first three-pointer. While Steven Adams' buzzer-beater was outrageous itself, the Thunder's No. 12 topped it off with a cheeky shimmy.

Steven Adams and Thunder went on to beat Pelicans 123-112. Adams finished the game with 11 points, 11 rebounds and 2 assists. Thunder teammate Danilo Gallinari top-scored for Thunder with 29 points. Zion Williamson dropped 32 points (career-high) while also adding six rebounds and an assist.

OKC vs Pelicans: Steven Adams buzzer-beater stuns fans

OKC Thunder continue to defy expectations in the NBA this season. Despite losing stars like Russell Westbrook and Paul George last summer, Chris Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and others have stepped up well for OKC. Thunder move to sixth in the Eastern Conference with a 33-22 (win-loss) record.

OKC Thunder will return to action after the NBA All-Star week to play Denver Nuggets on February 22.

Social media reacts to outrageous Steven Adams buzzer-beater

Between his perfect go route bombs and his pinpoint full court tosses, Steven Adams continues to stand alone as the best quarterback in the NBA. https://t.co/aqOXmlalKc — Royce Young (@royceyoung) February 14, 2020

This is RIDICULOUS!



Steven Adams with ease 😂 pic.twitter.com/kQKIpBOP00 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) February 14, 2020

Steven Adams needs to be shimmying more pic.twitter.com/MkV7e4NPzQ — Wobson Tatum (@WorldWideWob) February 14, 2020

Here comes the Jason Momoa Steven Adams comparison

Jason Mamoa and Steven Adams are doppelgängers — Chris 🙅🏽‍♂️ (@spic_flair_wooo) February 14, 2020

