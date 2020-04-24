TB Vs YD Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News, Super Basketball League Live

Taiwan Beer will square off against Yulon Luxgen in the Super Basketball League game this week. Taiwan Beer will face Yulon Luxgen on Friday, April 24 at 2:30 PM IST. Fans can play the TB vs YD live game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the TB vs YD Dream11 prediction, TB vs YD Dream11 team, TB vs YD match prediction, TB vs YD top picks and all other details regarding the game.

TB vs YD Dream11 prediction: TB vs YD Dream11 team and preview

Yulon Luxgen enter the game after beating Taiwan Beer 89-83 in their previous game. The man behind Yulon Luxgen's victory was Marcus Keene, who led the team in scoring. He collected 25 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals in the last match. Sim Bhullar, who came from the bench in the first game is currently averaging 20 points and 15 rebounds a game.

After losing the previous game by a close margin, Taiwan Beer will look to bounce back and level the series. Taiwan Beer reached the finals by finishing the regular season on top of the table. For Taiwan Beer, Kentrell Barkley is the man in form as he is currently averaging over 40 points a game.

TB vs YD Dream11 prediction: TB vs YD starting lineup for the TB vs YD Dream11 top picks

TB vs YD Dream11 prediction: TB vs YD starting 5: Yulon Luxgen

Sim Bhullar, Marcus Keene, We Kei, Yi-Hui Len, Kai-Hsiang Hu

TB vs YD Dream11 prediction: TB vs YD starting 5: Taiwan Beer

Yu-An Chang, Kentrell Barkley, Huang Tsung-Han, Shih-En Fan, Igor Zaytsev

TB vs YD Dream11 team, TB vs YD Dream11 top picks

TB vs YD Dream11 prediction

Yulon Luxgen are the favourites to win the game as per our TB vs YD Dream11 prediction.

Note: The TB vs YD Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis and the TB vs YD Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.