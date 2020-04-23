Russell Westbrook Flaunts Workout Routine Amid Ongoing NBA Hiatus

NBA veteran Russell Westbrook has been having a stellar 2019-20 season playing for Houston Rockets. Starring alongside James Harden, Russell Westbrook led the Rockets to the sixth spot in the Western Conference before the league was suspended last month due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, despite the ongoing NBA hiatus, the Rockets star is staying fit as evident by the Russell Westbrook workout he posted on social media this week. Here's a look at the Russell Westbrook training regime that is helping the star athlete remain in shape in the absence of competitive basketball.

Russell Westbrook workout routine amid NBA hiatus

Russell Westbrook wasn’t kidding when he said he’s always ready. #Rockets pic.twitter.com/RkPW60OpkC — Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) April 23, 2020

Russell Westbrook training

A look at the Russell Westbrook workout routine during the ongoing NBA hiatus

The Rusell Westbrook Jimmy Fallon interview on Monday was a huge hit on Instagram. The popular talk show host asked Westbrook if he would be prepared for an immediate return to the NBA should the league resume anytime soon. The 2016-17 NBA MVP replied by saying 'Im always ready'. A day later, popular personal fitness trainer Ron "Boss" Everline offered fans more proof of the Russell Westbrook training by sharing videos of an intense Russell Westbrook workout routine on a beach volleyball court.

Alongside James Harden, Westbrook has picked up right where he left off at OKC Thunder and led the Rockets to a play-off spot before last month's suspension. Russell Westbrook was averaging 27.5 points per game, eight rebounds and seven assists over the course of the 2019-20 NBA season playing alongside James Harden for the Rockets. Last Friday, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver at the NBA Board of Governors meeting claimed that the league is 'not in a position to make any decisions, and it's unclear when we will be.'

Russell Westbrook Jimmy Fallon link up amid ongoing coronavirus pandemic

Russell Westbrook was asked if the NBA starts back up in the summer and immediately goes to the playoffs, will he be ready?



"I'm always ready, Jimmy. I'm always ready. I'm always ready." #Rockets pic.twitter.com/Ndv5YvCpE5 — Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) April 22, 2020

