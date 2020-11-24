LeBron James 'hated To See' Joe Burrow Suffer Season-ending Knee Injury

Four-time NBA champion LeBron James sent his well-wishes to NFL rookie Joe Burrow after the Cincinnati Bengals star suffered a horrific knee injury against the Washinton Football Team on Sunday. The NBA icon took to Twitter to claim that he "Hated to see" Burrow suffer his injury and also wished the 23-year-old a speedy recovery. Reports claim that Burrow has torn his ACL and MCL as well as suffering other structural damage to his left knee which could keep him out of action for at least nine to 12 months.

ALSO READ: Montrezl Harrell's Surprise Move To The Lakers 'legitimately Shocked' Clippers Stars

NBA superstar LeBron James sends well-wishes to Joe Burrow following NFL star's injury

On Monday, the Lakers superstar posted a touching message for the NFL's rising star, Joe Burrow. The 35-year-old wrote, "Hated to see that Joe Burrow injury on Sunday. Have a speedy but more health recovery, my friend." James also acknowledged his and Burrow's Ohio connections. "Once a Buckeye, always a Buckeye!".

Hated to see it yesterday. Have a speedy but more importantly healthy recovery @JoeyB! Once a Buckeye always a Buckeye! 🙏🏾 #ThatBoyGood — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 24, 2020

ALSO READ: Tom Brady Illegally Throws Two Forward Passes In One Play Against The Rams: NFL Fans React

Burrow led the Louisiana State University (LSU) to a national title last season and attended high school in The Plains, Ohio. He also played the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Ohio State. James, who was born and spent most of his childhood in Akron, Ohio, has long supported Ohio State and in 2013 stated that he would have attended the university in Columbus had he played basketball collegiately.

ALSO READ: Joe Burrow Injury Update: Bengals QB Tweets After Being Carted Off The Field

Unfortunately for Burrow, he is now ruled out for the remainder of the NFL season after sustaining a horrific leg injury in the third quarter of the game against the Washington Football Team at the FedEx Field on Sunday. Burrow was clattered by two Washington defenders after throwing the ball and landed awkwardly on his leg. The talented QB stayed down on the pitch for a few minutes and needed to be carted off the field of play as the Bengals suffered a 20-9 defeat against Washington.

MRI revealed more damage than anticipated: Bengals’ QB Joe Burrow tore his ACL, MCL, and suffered other structural issues in his knee as well, per @Ben_Baby and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 23, 2020

ALSO READ: Raptors To Begin New NBA season In Florida As Canadian Government denies Permission

Joe Burrow injury update: Bengals QB out for the rest of the NFL season

Only hours after the injury, Burrow himself took to Twitter to declare that he was ruled out for the remainder of the season. On Monday, reports from ESPN confirmed that Burrow tore the MCL in his left knee in addition to the ACL. He will now undergo reconstructive surgery and rehab for 2021. Burrow finished his first season in the NFL with 2,688 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions while maintaining a completion rate of 65.3%.

Image Credits - AP