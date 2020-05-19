The Last Dance Ratings Jump To 5.6 Million Viewers On Average As Jordan's Series Winds Up

The Last Dance docu-series has been the talk of the town ever since the release of the first episode on April 19. Due to the coronavirus crisis, The Last Dance ratings were off the charts as the story of the 10-part docuseries revolved around NBA legend Michael Jordan and his final season with Eastern Conference giants Chicago Bulls. With the buzz around The Last Dance ratings amid the coronavirus lockdown, fans were curious to know about The Last Dance average viewers per show and 'How many people watched The Last Dance final episodes?'

The Last Dance ratings: The Last Dance average viewers

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, fans were seemingly eager to know the numbers surrounding The Last Dance average viewers speculating that the show broke certain records. According to reports from ESPN, The Last Dance average viewers in the USA for the 10-part series tallied up to 5.61 million viewers per episode. The first episode of The Last Dance gathered the maximum viewers at 6.34 million while episode 8 recorded the lowest viewers at 4.91 million.

The Last Dance ratings: The Last Dance episode 9 and 10 viewership

Fans on social media posed the question 'How many people watched The Last Dance final episodes'? The Last Dance episode 9 and 10 viewership managed to pick up following the drop to 4.91 million during episode eight. According to reports from the ESPN Press Room, The Last Dance episode 9 registered 5.9 million viewers while the last and final episode lured in 5.4 million viewers. The Last Dance episode 9 and 10 viewership averaged at 5.6 million as the show was brought to an end on May 19.

The Last Dance ratings and success

On Monday, reports claimed that The Last Dance docu-series was the most-watched show on ESPN as it recorded a 5.6 million average viewership across the 10 episodes. The Last Dance ratings were given a massive boost due to the timing of the release on April 19. With The Last Dance releasing two episodes every Sunday night, fans were able to catch up on some unseen basketball action from the past and keep entertained amid the coronavirus lockdown. With most citizens around the globe advised to remain at home during the coronavirus lockdown, The Last Dance provided some much-needed entertainment for NBA fans with the league currently suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

