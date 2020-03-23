Steve Kerr Believes Michael Jordan's Hiatus Helped The Chicago Bulls Win More NBA Titles

Michael Jordan announced his retirement from the NBA for the first time on October 6, 1993, before moving on and playing Minor League Baseball (MLB) in 1994. A year later, Michael Jordan returned to the NBA and won the Chicago Bulls three more NBA titles. While the NBA world usually debates on the Bulls winning eight back-to-back NBA titles had Michael Jordan not retired, his former teammate Steve Kerr disagrees, stating that Jordan needed the two-year break from the NBA.

Steve Kerr believes Michael Jordan was 'fried' before playing baseball, says the Michael Jordan hiatus helped add to Bulls NBA titles

Jordan's former teammate and current Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr does not think the Bulls could have won eight straight NBA titles had Michael Jordan not taken the break. While speaking with The Athletic, Steve Kerr claimed that winning constantly is also emotionally draining

For Kerr, the Bulls won their second three-peat as Michael Jordan took a hiatus and 'recharged his batteries'. Steve Kerr further added that Jordan needed the break, which is why he initially left, only to come back stronger and add to the Bulls NBA titles haul. He even commented on the conspiracy theories surrounding Jordan's initial exit, calling them 'dumb'. This includes the rumour about his hiatus being a cover for his suspension as a result of excessive gambling during the 1993 NBA playoffs.

While announcing his retirement, Jordan had expressed the loss of his desire to play basketball. He later revealed his father's death played a major role in him leaving the NBA. Jordan's father, who he was close to while growing up, had been murdered in July 1993. Him joining baseball was also a result of his father envisioning him as an MLB player.

Steve Kerr takes dig at Donald Trump on Twitter amidst coronavirus pandemic

Pretty much sums things up. https://t.co/9tObwxzwvU — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) March 21, 2020

While the NBA is suspended, Steve Kerr was one of many to call out US President Donald Trump for his racial comments. Kerr replied to a quote about the president, agreeing that he is "narcissistic and incompetent". Kerr's last statement was about Warriors star Steph Curry, as the team suspected he could have contracted coronavirus. He was even discussing possible draft options, including the Warriors refusing to test their asymptomatic players during the outbreak.

Steve Kerr on the Warriors not testing asymptomatic players for the coronavirus: "It is frustrating, but it's just the reality. We're in the same boat as everybody. It's very difficult to find a test in California and many places." — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) March 17, 2020

The NBA suspended its season on March 11 after Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. Over the following week, a total of 14 NBA members have been confirmed to be infected. As multiple members tested positive, NBA teams tested their players for COVID-19, which received a lot of criticism online and from the media. In other news, the NBA's return has been pushed forward to mid-June, though no official announcement has been made.

