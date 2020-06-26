The Vince Carter Effect: A Statistical Insight Into Vinsanity That Took NBA By Storm

Quick links:
NBA legend Vince Carter announced his retirement from the league after 22 long seasons this week. Playing for the Atlanta Hawks this season, the 43-year-old's career came to an abrupt end due to the truncated NBA season with the raging pandemic standing in way of his send-off. Vince Carter played a crucial role in making basketball popular in Toronto and Canada, and 'The Carter Effect' eventually translated into their eventual first Championship in 2019. The Carter Effect, as it was termed, was one of the key moments in NBA history. Here's a look at the incredible Vince Carter NBA stats over his remarkable career.
Also Read: Vince Carter Net Worth, Career Earnings And NBA Teams During 22-year Long Career
Vince Carter's arrival and instant popularity provided NBA some much-needed entertainment post the Michael Jordan and Chicago Bulls era. While the Carter Effect did not rise to the MVP levels of Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, and Allen Iverson, he certainly was one of the greatest dunkers of all-time and the Vince Carter NBA stats prove the same. During his stay in Toronto, Carter amassed over 8.5 million All-Star votes, over 1.4 million than anyone else. The gap between Vince Carter and second-placed Allen Iverson was far more than the gap between the second and sixth-placed. Carter became the third player in NBA history to lead all players in All-Star voting in three straight seasons, joining Michael Jordan and Julius Erving, while LeBron James could possibly match the feat this season.
Also Read: NBA legend Vince Carter Officially Retires After Record 22 NBA Seasons
While Vince Carter brought about a cultural and societal change in the NBA, in the same period, Kobe Bryant proved himself to be one of the best players of his generation. Kobe Bryant won three championships and featured in 17 playoff series while The Carter Effect was in full flow in Toronto, as the Raptors reached the playoffs three times and won a single playoff series. While no argument would suggest that Raptors star was better than the Lakers legend, stats prove that Carter was just as clutch as Kobe and was one of the most reliable players in the early 2000s. NBA fans will remember Carter missing at the buzzer in Game 7 of the 2001 Conference semi-finals against the 76ers, a shot that would have sent the Raptors to the Conference Finals, but his performance before the miss was why the Raptors were in the running in the first place.
Officially Retired.— Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) June 25, 2020
🔹22 seasons
🔹25,728 points (19th)
🔹6,606 rebounds
🔹4,714 assists
🔹1,530 steals
🔹888 blocks
🔹2,290 3 pointers (6th)
🔹8x All Star
🔹2x All NBA
🔹ROTY
🔹Dunk Contest champ
🔹only player to play in 4 different decades
Happy retirement @mrvincecarter15❕ https://t.co/Smq69aZhpw
While Carter shot 6-18 in that game, he also dished out nine assists, five of which came in the fourth quarter including one to Dell Curry, who smashed a three in the final minute to cut the deficit to one to take it to the final buzzer. Vince Carter NBA stats, when taking into account the final five minutes and the score within five points, Carter had a record as good as Kobe Bryant, who many consider as one of the best closers in the game. In fact, Carter's FG percentage is slightly higher than that of Kobe's, with his 40.04 slightly bettering Kobe's 39.97. Of course, comparing Carter's heroics in February games isn't completely fair when Bryant was doing it deep into May and June. But unlike Kobe, Carter had no Shaquille O'Neal by his side.
Also Read: Vince Carter's 22-year-long NBA Career Comes To An Abrupt End, Fans Demand Proper Farewell
Also Read: Bad Boys, The Carter Effect: 5 Basketball Documentaries To Watch Post The Last Dance