Vince Carter Net Worth, Career Earnings And NBA Teams During 22-year Long Career

Vince Carter officially announced his retirement from his 22-year long NBA career on Thursday (Friday IST). Carter started his NBA career with the Toronto Raptors in 1998 and ended it with the Atlanta Hawks this year. Here is the Vince Carter net worth and Vince Carter career earnings.

Vince Carter net worth

Though unverified, the Vince Carter net worth is $110 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. Carter was drafted by the Golden State Warriors as the fifth overall pick during the 1998 Draft but was traded to the Toronto Raptors, where he won the NBA Rookie of the Year Award. He played with the Raptors for till 2004, before he was traded to the New Jersey Nets. During his prime years, Carter also reportedly made $5 million per year from endorsement deals.

Vince Carter career earnings: Vince Carter NBA teams

As per multiple reports, Vince Carter's career earnings are $172,046,271. He received his highest $18 million salary during the 2011-12 season, when he was playing for the Phoenix Suns. He signed six-year contract worth $90 million with the Toronto Raptors in 2001. Followed by that, he was traded to the New Jersey Nets, where he signed a 4-year, $62 million contract. After playing with the Nets, Carter went on to play for the Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings before he ended up with the Hawks for the final two seasons for his NBA career.

Vince Carter career earning throughout the years

Toronto Raptors (six seasons) – $30,919,721

New Jersey Nets (five seasons) – $69,573,594

Orlando Magic (one season) – $16,123,250

Phoenix Suns (two seasons) – $21,522,375

Dallas Mavericks (three seasons) – $8,684,634

Memphis Grizzlies (three seasons) – $12,264,057

Sacramento Kings (one season) – $8,000,000

Atlanta Hawks (two seasons) – $4,958,640

Vince Carter retires after playing in the league for 22 years

While Carter never won an NBA title, he led the Raptors to their first three playoff appearances. He won the NBA Rookie of the Year award with them while averaging 18.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game that season. Vince Carter made eight All-Star appearances and is known for one of the most iconic dunks in NBA history during the 2000 NBA Slam Dunk Contest. His gameplay and highlight-reel style earned him the term 'Vinsanity'.

Carter played his last game against the New York Knicks on March 11, which is when the season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 43-year-old guard's last shot was a three-pointer during the Hawks 131-136 overtime loss to the Knicks. Carter averaged 16.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.1 assist per game during his career.

Vince Carter's 2000 Slam Dunk Contest

