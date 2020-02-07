Warriors Were Reportedly 'eager To Get Rid' Of D'Angelo Russell Ahead Of Trade Deadline

After of weeks of speculations, Minnesota Timberwolves have finally completed a trade for Golden State Warriors star D'Angelo Russell, which sees Timberwolves forward, Andrew Wiggins move the other way. Warriors announced the move on Thursday night where they acquired Wiggins, a top-three protected first-round pick and a second-round pick in 2021 NBA Draft. Meanwhile, D'Angelo Russell, Jacob Evans III and Omari Spellman headed to the Timberwolves.

The Warriors have acquired Andrew Wiggins, a 2021 first round draft pick (top 3 protected) and a 2021 second round draft pick from the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Jacob Evans III, D’Angelo Russell and Omari Spellman: pic.twitter.com/zmFjamK0JV — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) February 6, 2020

Fans have been left scratching their heads as to why Warriors decide to part ways with Russell, who starred this season in the absence of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. However, latest reports suggest Warriors were in fact eager 'to get rid' of D'Angelo Russell.

The 23-year-old, who joined Warriors in ahead of the current campaign, was one of the few shining lights in what is otherwise proving to be a dismal season for the six-time NBA champions. Warriors currently have the worst win-loss record in the NBA, 12-40, as they occupy the bottom berth in the Western Conference.

The Athletic reported that just seven months into his signing, Warriors were willing to abandon the 'Russell Project'. D'Angelo Russell is averaging 23.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists this season. However, it is believed that Warriors, who planning for a major rebuild ahead of next season, do not see D'Angelo Russell as an integral member anymore. With Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry expected to be back from their injuries next season, head coach Steve Kerr would reportedly have a conundrum in using the three together.

Warriors reportedly owed $90 million to Russell over the next three seasons and trading him frees them the funds to address other areas in their squad. Meanwhile, incoming forward Andrew Wiggins is averaging 22.4 points and 5.2 rebounds this season and is expected to strengthen Warriors' options off the bench.

With Andrew Wiggins in the fold, here’s a look at a potential starting five for the Warriors: pic.twitter.com/nFPV6vqLSB — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 6, 2020

NBA trade deadline updates

Nine trades went down on NBA trade deadline day. Here are some of the biggest:



• D-Lo to Minnesota

• Iguodala to Miami

• Drummond to Cleveland

• Marcus Morris to the Clippers pic.twitter.com/FKrGDJwZBk — ESPN (@espn) February 6, 2020

