D'Angelo Russell Net Worth And Trade Situation With Warriors And Timberwolves

D'Angelo Russell is one of the fastest-growing players in NBA and currently plays for the Golden State Warriors. He was selected as the second overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft by the Los Angeles Lakers and has also played for the Brooklyn Nets in the past.

D'Angelo Russell net worth and endorsements

D'Angelo Russell has a net worth that stands at an estimated $25 million, as of 2020, according to Celebs Trending Now. It’s worth noting that this amount is only expected to soar in coming years given his popularity in the sport. 2019 had been a lucrative year for D'Angelo Russell as apart from his huge contract with the Warriors, he also landed an endorsement deal with a future Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade's shoe brand. D'Angelo Russell also enjoyed a deal with Nike, which reportedly ended during the year. However, his exact earnings from endorsements have not been revealed.

I’m excited to announce I’ve just signed my first signature athlete - D’Angelo Russell. @Dloading is the perfect player & person to continue the work that I started with @WayofWade. @Dloading...here’s to making your own way. Thank you for believing in us! pic.twitter.com/fPKx51sDDp — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 21, 2019

The 23-year old All-Star had signed a four-year deal with the Golden State Warriors during summer which was worth $117 million. For 2019-20, D'Angelo Russell was set to earn a base salary of $27,285,000, as per Spotrac.

D'Angelo Russell trade situation with Warriors and Timberwolves

D'Angelo Russell has been the biggest name on the potential trade market and a number of teams including the Timberwolves had expressed interest in pursuing the Warriors’ point guard. However, according to The Athletic NBA, Warriors are backing out from conversations with the Timberwolves as the latter are reportedly not willing to meet the price point. Moreover, in another report, Wolves are still looking to acquire the point guard with a multi-team deal.

Timberwolves are trying to orchestrate a multi-team deal with the Rockets and Hawks to land D’Angelo Russell from the Warriors, per @wojespn pic.twitter.com/gjZSf00laA — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 4, 2020

