Tom Brady Addresses LeBron James' Compliment With Iconic Heat Picture; Watch

Over the weekend, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trounced the Detroit Lions 47-7, with Tom Brady stealing the show. Fans were in awe of Brady's performance – one of his best for this season. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was among those impressed with Brady and the Bucs, and went on Twitter to share his excitement about the game. Brady replied to James delivering the witty interaction between the two greats' fans were hoping for.

During the Bucs and Lions game, Brady threw a pass to Rob Gronkowski down the right sideline. The latter was able to get a reception, giving their team the first score of the game. James was referring to that very pass in his tweet, tagging both players. Brady's response did not disappoint, as she shared the historic photo of Dwyane Wade after his iconic alley-oop to James while they were with the Miami Heat.

Fans discuss Tom Brady LeBron James friendship after Twitter interaction

Goat talk — DEUCE TATUM STAN ACCOUNT (@jcarmona24) December 27, 2020

Brady is finally learning how to use Twitter pic.twitter.com/Gttc3h6U5Y — Ari (@AriPearlstein) December 27, 2020

Absolute legendary pic — benji (@ErinEspbch20) December 27, 2020

Only one is the 🐐 and it's the one who plays 🏈. — Mike Dubuque (@mikedub23) December 27, 2020

tom brady's twitter skills are aligning with his football skills — ThankYouDeRozan #RIPBrodieLee (@ThankYouDeRozan) December 27, 2020

Miami Heat NBA championship

While Brody quoted James' tweet without a caption, the alley-oop photo had people convinced that he was comparing his chemistry with Gronkowski to that of Wade and James – who won the Heat two titles. When both were at the New England Patriots, Brady and Gronkowski were one of the league's best duos. As both players have moved on to the Bucs, they are still a formidable pair to watch out for.

The Bucs victory secured their playoff spot. Brady, on the other hand, had one of his finest games this season, throwing 348 yards and four touchdowns. “We’re 10-5 and I know that gets us a spot", Brady said after the game, aware that they have a lot to accomplish. "But I think there’s room for improvement . . . I know at different times we haven’t played the way we’re capable of playing and when we do play that way we’re capable of playing, we’re tough to beat".

The Bucs will play the Atlanta Falcons next on Sunday, January 3, 2021, at 1:00 PM (11:30 PM IST). Upcoming Week 17 results will determine the Bucs playoffs schedule.

(Image credits: AP)