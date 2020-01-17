Tom Brady Drops Hint On Social Media Regarding His Destination For Upcoming NFL Season

Speculation, speculation and more speculation; the New England Patriots' exit from the NFL Playoffs sparked a number of rumours regarding the culmination of the 'Tom Brady free agency' story. With his contract with the Patriots having expired after the playoffs' exit, a number of franchises were linked with a move for the six-time Super Bowl champion. However, it now appears that Tom Brady has tried to settle the debate regarding his destination in the next NFL season.

Also Read | Tom Brady's Exit Fueled By Speculation; 5 Potential NFL Teams For Patriots QB

Tom Brady's social media post hints at Patriots stay

Kitting up in Under Armour for a post on Instagram, Tom Brady sported a Patriots helmet. But that wasn't all. With the Patriots helmet on show, Tom Brady voiced a message in that same post. "Over 20 seasons I've learned that winning never gets easier", Tom Brady says in the video. "There's no secret recipe. Just put in the work", he continues. "The only way is through", Tom Brady concludes.

Also Read | NFL Trade Rumours: Lions QB Matthew Stafford Lined Up As Tom Brady's Replacement

While the post on Instagram was a paid partnership with Under Armour, the fact that the four-time Super Bowl MVP donned the Patriots helmet for the video has given rise to speculation of his return to the Patriots. Former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi believes Tom Brady will stay with the Patriots. However, the other scenario could see Tom Brady make a move to the New York Giants.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson Reveals Super Bowl-winning Dream With The New York Giants

Giants emerge as likely destination for Tom Brady

Interestingly, Tom Brady has moved his permanent residence to the town of Connecticut. Foxborough is a long way from Connecticut. The Giants' stadium in East Rutherford, however, is a lot closer to Tom Brady's new residence. If he were to snub a move to the Giants, it is also likely that he could move to either the New York Jets or the Los Angeles Chargers. Tom Brady is, after all, a native of California.

Also Read | Tom Brady Addresses NFL Future, Says Retirement 'unlikely' After Crashing Out Of Playoffs