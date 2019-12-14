Dwayne Johnson Reveals Super Bowl-winning Dream With The New York Giants

'The People's Champion', 'The Rock' and 'The Most Electrifying Man In Sports Entertainment' — these are just a handful of monikers used for WWE superstar-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson. Dwayne Johnson rose to fame as 'The Rock' on WWF. It is a name that has since stuck with the burly American-Canadian. However, one more moniker could have been added to his litany of nicknames, one that has nothing to do with the WWE.

Dwayne Johnson admits to New York Giants dream

Before his rise to commercial stardom, Dwayne Johnson was a promising football prospect during his time with the University of Miami. He harboured dreams of winning the Super Bowl with the New York Giants. The Hollywood superstar appeared on the Fox pregame show for Thursday Night Football where he was promoting his latest release - Jumanji: The Next Level.

Interestingly, Dwayne Johnson was a part of the Miami Hurricanes in 1991, the year they won the national championship. A string of injuries, however, meant that The Rock was replaced by Warren Sapp, a future Pro Football Hall of Famer. What could have been an exciting and, perhaps, dominating NFL career was cut short due to his injuries. Dwyane Johnson then took his talents to Canadian Football League to play for the Calgary Stampeders, where he was released after a couple of months.

After that heartbreak, Dwayne Johnson chose to dabble in wrestling, ultimately going on to make a name for himself in WWE. Interestingly, Dwayne Johnson appeared in a show titled Ballers as Spencer Strasmore, a retired NFL player turned financial manager. The show features Dwayne Johnson trying to navigate his way through the financial management world of NFL players.

