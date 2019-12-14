The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Dwayne Johnson Reveals Super Bowl-winning Dream With The New York Giants

other sports

Dwayne Johnson is arguably one of the most well-known celebrities in the world. The WWE star-turned-actor has recently admitted to having an NFL dream.

Written By Colin DCunha | Mumbai | Updated On:
Dwayne Johnson

'The People's Champion', 'The Rock' and 'The Most Electrifying Man In Sports Entertainment' — these are just a handful of monikers used for WWE superstar-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson. Dwayne Johnson rose to fame as 'The Rock' on WWF. It is a name that has since stuck with the burly American-Canadian. However, one more moniker could have been added to his litany of nicknames, one that has nothing to do with the WWE. 

Also Read | Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson And Kevin Hart Voice Opinion On Colin Kaepernick's NFL Situation

Dwayne Johnson admits to New York Giants dream

Before his rise to commercial stardom, Dwayne Johnson was a promising football prospect during his time with the University of Miami. He harboured dreams of winning the Super Bowl with the New York Giants. The Hollywood superstar appeared on the Fox pregame show for Thursday Night Football where he was promoting his latest release - Jumanji: The Next Level.

Also Read | Lamar Jackson Breaks Idol Michael Vick's NFL Record, Most Rush Yards In A Single Season

Interestingly, Dwayne Johnson was a part of the Miami Hurricanes in 1991, the year they won the national championship. A string of injuries, however, meant that The Rock was replaced by Warren Sapp, a future Pro Football Hall of Famer. What could have been an exciting and, perhaps, dominating NFL career was cut short due to his injuries. Dwyane Johnson then took his talents to Canadian Football League to play for the Calgary Stampeders, where he was released after a couple of months. 

Also Read | NFL Week 15 Predictions: Patriots', Cowboys' Struggles To Continue?

After that heartbreak, Dwayne Johnson chose to dabble in wrestling, ultimately going on to make a name for himself in WWE. Interestingly, Dwayne Johnson appeared in a show titled Ballers as Spencer Strasmore, a retired NFL player turned financial manager. The show features Dwayne Johnson trying to navigate his way through the financial management world of NFL players. 

Also Read | Tom Brady's Exit Fueled By Speculation; 5 Potential NFL Teams For Patriots QB

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
PRITHVI SHAW ON HIS COMEBACK
ANAND CREDITS TECH FOR CHESS BOOST