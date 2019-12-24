TOR Vs BOS Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics will play against each other on Wednesday, December 25, 10:30 AM IST at the Scotiabank Arena, Toronto (Tuesday, December 24, 12:00 PM EST). The Raptors currently have a 21-8 (win-loss) record. They are ranked 4th in the Eastern Conference. The Pacers have a 20-10 record and are ranked 6th in the Eastern Conference. You can play the TOR vs BOS game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the TOR vs BOS Dream11 prediction, squad details, player performances and injury updates.

TOR vs BOS player performances

Kemba Walker is leading the Boston Celtics with a score of 22.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. Jayson Tatum follows with an average of 21.6 points per game. Jaylen Brown (19.8 ppg), Gordon Hayward (17.5 ppg) and Marcus Smart (11.8 ppg) have also performed well. Pascal Siakam is the Toronto Raptors' top scorer with 25.1 points and 8 rebounds. Kyle Lowry has been following with 20.2 points. Fred VanVleet (17.6 ppg), Norman Powell (14.4 ppg), Serge Ibaka (13.2 ppg) and OG Anunoby (11.1 ppg) are also playing well.

TOR vs BOS injury updates

Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart might not be available for the upcoming TOR vs BOS game due to an eye injury. On the other hand, no Raptors player is listed as questionable or sidelined for the game.

TOR vs BOS squad details

Toronto Raptors squad: OG Anunoby, Chris Boucher, Oshae Brissett, Terence Davis, Marc Gasol, Dewan Hernandez, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Serge Ibaka, Stanley Johnson, Kyle Lowry, Patrick McCaw, Malcolm Miller, Shamorie Ponds, Norman Powell, Pascal Siakam, Matt Thomas and Fred VanVleet.

Boston Celtics squad: Jaylen Brown, Carsen Edwards, Tacko Fall, Javonte Green, Gordon Hayward, Enes Kanter, Romeo Langford, Semi Ojeleye, Vincent Poirier, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, Daniel Theis, Kemba Walker, Brad Wanamaker, Tremont Waters, Grant Williams and Robert Williams.

TOR vs BOS Dream11 team and prediction

Point-guards: Kyle Lowry (VC), Fred VanVleet, Kemba Walker

Shooting-guards: Jaylen Brown

Small-forwards: OG Anunoby

Power-forwards: Paskal Siakam (C), Jayson Tatum

Centre: Enes Kanter

Boston Celtics start as favourites to win the game.

Note - The TOR vs BOS Dream11 prediction is our own and does not guarantee positive results in the game.

