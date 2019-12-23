The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Luka Doncic Left Stunned By 76ers Fan Who Scores & Performs 'Ice In My Veins' Celebration

Basketball News

NBA 2019-20: Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic was impressed by a Philadelphia 76ers fan over their dunk. Doncic is currently recovering from an ankle sprain.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic congratulated a 76ers fan after he made a shot. Doncic shook hands with the fan after the basket. The fan, who was wearing a Joel Embiid jersey, was visibly happy and proceeded to do ice in my veins to celebrate. This incident took place on Friday night (Saturday morning IST) during the Mavericks vs 76ers game at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Mavericks won the game without Luka Doncic, who is sidelined for a few weeks due to an ankle sprain.

Also read | Luka Doncic injury update: Mark Cuban says Doncic moving freely but return date unknown

NBA 2019-20: Philadelphia 76ers fan impresses Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic with his dunk, celebrates with ice in my veins.

Also read | Luka Doncic recreates ICONIC LeBron James-Dwyane Wade dunk moment with Kristaps Porzingis

Luka Doncic's NBA 2019-20 season

Luka Doncic is currently in contention for the NBA MVP award along with Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden, LeBron James and Anthony Davis. He is currently averaging 29.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game. According to reports, he is also going to sign a show deal with Michael Jordan's brand. He is also the first person in NBA post multiple 40-point triple-doubles before turning 21. Doncic also became the third player in NBA history to score at least 600 points, 200 rebounds and 150 assists in first 20 games. He is also the first player to record a 35-point triple-double in less than 25 minutes.

Also read | NBA: Mavericks' Luka Doncic brims with excitement, live-tweets Mavericks' win over Bucks

Also read | NBA: Luka Doncic expected to land a multi-million dollar shoe deal with Nike

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MAMATA WRITES TO PAWAR ON ANTI-CAA
JAN KI BAAT 100% ACCURATE EXIT POLL
RAUT TAKES A STINGING JIBE AT BJP
POILCE NOTICE TO 163 LEADERS
PRAGYA THAKUR DELAYES FLIGHT
HARSHA BHOGLE CALMS DOWN FANS