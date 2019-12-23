Luka Doncic Left Stunned By 76ers Fan Who Scores & Performs 'Ice In My Veins' Celebration

Luka Doncic congratulated a 76ers fan after he made a shot. Doncic shook hands with the fan after the basket. The fan, who was wearing a Joel Embiid jersey, was visibly happy and proceeded to do ice in my veins to celebrate. This incident took place on Friday night (Saturday morning IST) during the Mavericks vs 76ers game at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Mavericks won the game without Luka Doncic, who is sidelined for a few weeks due to an ankle sprain.

NBA 2019-20: Philadelphia 76ers fan impresses Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic with his dunk, celebrates with ice in my veins.

Luka gave this Sixers fan props after the fan hit a shot in front of him and did the ice in my veins celebration 🙌



(via @fanaticsview) pic.twitter.com/lTx0Jzh1WI — ESPN (@espn) December 21, 2019

"I got ice in my veins!" 😅❄



This Sixers fan got to meet Luka Doncic then went ahead and drained a smooth jumper in front of Doncic 👌 #MFFL



(via @fanaticsview)pic.twitter.com/aDz9oVhJgB — Sports ReUp (@SportsReUp) December 21, 2019

Luka Doncic's NBA 2019-20 season

Luka Doncic is nearing a “lucrative” multi-year deal with Jordan Brand, per @ShamsCharania and @tim_cato 💰 pic.twitter.com/F8yipzun19 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 21, 2019

Luka Doncic is currently in contention for the NBA MVP award along with Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden, LeBron James and Anthony Davis. He is currently averaging 29.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game. According to reports, he is also going to sign a show deal with Michael Jordan's brand. He is also the first person in NBA post multiple 40-point triple-doubles before turning 21. Doncic also became the third player in NBA history to score at least 600 points, 200 rebounds and 150 assists in first 20 games. He is also the first player to record a 35-point triple-double in less than 25 minutes.

