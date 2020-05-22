The Kobe vs MJ debate has picked up pace ever since the release of Michael Jordan's documentary - The Last Dance. Late Lakers great Kobe Bryant, who passed away earlier this year in January, had earlier said that he would not have won five NBA championships without the help and guidance of Michael Jordan. Michael Jordan, who won six NBA championships while playing for the Bulls, has lavished praise on Kobe on multiple occasions. Jordan considered Kobe Bryant as his younger brother and was visibly heartbroken upon the latter's tragic death. Former Toronto Raptors and Houston Rockets forward Tracy McGrady was recently asked to comment on the Kobe Bryant vs Michael Jordan debate.

Kobe vs MJ: Tracy McGrady has his say

Tracy McGrady picks Kobe Bryant over Michael Jordan in GOAT debate

In a recent appearance on Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson’s All The Smoke Podcast, former Houston Rockets star Tracy McGrady weighed in on the Kobe vs MJ debate. The seven-time NBA All-Star went on to pick late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant over Chicago Bulls great Michael Jordan. Tracy McGrady was quoted as saying, “To be around Kobe at 19 years old, bro, you would’ve thought Kobe had been here before and been around the greats of the game because his mindset was so different than I’ve ever experienced and ever seen in anybody at 19 years old … This man really, truly thought he was better than Michael Jordan.”

The Last Dance ratings

The Last Dance ratings have broken all records for ESPN documentaries. The last two episodes of the 10-part Michael Jordan documentary released over the last five weeks averaged 5.9 million viewers as per a report by Nielsen. Live viewership for each episode ranged between 4.9 and 6.3 million people. These reports make the Michael Jordan documentary ESPN's most-watched series by a huge margin. Following the success of The Last Dance, ESPN announced that a similar Tom Brady documentary will be released in 2021.

The Last Dance ratings from last weekend

