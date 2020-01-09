James Harden & Trae Young Make NBA History With Magnificent 40-point Triple-doubles: WATCH

Atlanta Hawks Trae Young and Houston Rockets James Harden posted 40-point triple-doubles during the Rockets vs Hawks game on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST). The Rockets defeated the Hawks 122-115. According to NBA stats, this is the first time two players have achieved this during the same game. Similarly, Trae Young's triple-double is also the first triple-double in Hawks history.

The Beard and Ice Trae DUEL as the first opponents with 40-point triple-doubles in @NBAHistory! 🚀❄️@JHarden13: 41 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST@TheTraeYoung: 42 PTS, 13 REB, 10 AST pic.twitter.com/HGTnQqtZK5 — NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2020

JAMES HARDEN (W)

41 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST

9-34 FG, 4-20 3PT, 19-23 FT

8 TO, 3 BLK, 2 STL



TRAE YOUNG

42 PTS, 13 REB, 10 AST

11-30 FG, 4-11 3PT, 16-18 FT

3 TO, 1 BLK, 0 STL pic.twitter.com/zwJdt9j23E — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 9, 2020

NBA 2019-20: Rockets vs Hawks highlights

Trae Young scored 42 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in 39 minutes while shooting 36.7% from the field, 36.4% from beyond the arc and 88.9% from the free-throw line. James Harden scored 41 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists during the Rockets vs Hawks game while shooting 26.5% from the field, 20% from beyond the arc and 82.6% from the free-throw line. Traw Young, who scored 11-0f-30 from the ground, had better percentages than James Harden. During the game, Trae Young also committed 3 turnovers while Harden committed 8. However, James Harden and the Rockets defeated the Spurs despite the latter trying to make a comeback. During Q4, Trae Young posted 14 points, helping the Spurs outscore the Rockets 30-23.

