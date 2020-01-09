The Debate
James Harden & Trae Young Make NBA History With Magnificent 40-point Triple-doubles: WATCH

Basketball News

Atlanta Hawks Trae Young and Houston Rockets James Harden posted 40-point triple-doubles during the Rockets vs Hawks game on Wednesday night (Thursday IST).

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
James Harden

Atlanta Hawks Trae Young and Houston Rockets James Harden posted 40-point triple-doubles during the Rockets vs Hawks game on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST). The Rockets defeated the Hawks 122-115. According to NBA stats, this is the first time two players have achieved this during the same game. Similarly, Trae Young's triple-double is also the first triple-double in Hawks history. 

Also read | James Harden unfazed by aggressive double teams, claims he must be doing 'something right'

NBA 2019-20: James Harden and Trae Young make NBA history with their 40-point triple-doubles during the Rockets vs Hawks game

Also read | James Harden waxes lyrical about Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, says 'NBA is missing them'

NBA 2019-20: Rockets vs Hawks highlights

Also read | Steve Kerr credits James Harden for forcing teams to get innovative in defence

Trae Young scored 42 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in 39 minutes while shooting 36.7% from the field, 36.4% from beyond the arc and 88.9% from the free-throw line. James Harden scored 41 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists during the Rockets vs Hawks game while shooting 26.5% from the field, 20% from beyond the arc and 82.6% from the free-throw line. Traw Young, who scored 11-0f-30 from the ground, had better percentages than James Harden. During the game, Trae Young also committed 3 turnovers while Harden committed 8. However, James Harden and the Rockets defeated the Spurs despite the latter trying to make a comeback. During Q4, Trae Young posted 14 points, helping the Spurs outscore the Rockets 30-23. 

Also read | James Harden gets trolled on social media after losing to the Warriors on Christmas

Published:
COMMENT
