James Harden Amazes Fans With Epic One-handed Slam Dunk Against Hawks; Watch

James Harden produced another stellar performance on Wednesday night (Thursday IST) in Rockets' 122-115 win against the Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks rallied well in the final two quarters to set up a thrilling finale. However, the Rockets managed to hang on to a win.

Watch: James Harden's epic one-handed dunk

🚨 BEARD DUNK ALERT 🚨 pic.twitter.com/N1tKtrnMat — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 9, 2020

James Harden is widely known from his shooting ability from the deep. The Rockets star entered the game with only 9 dunks in 34 games this season. On Wednesday night, however, the 30-year-old stunned fans by showing off his incredible leap and scored an exquisite one-handed dunk.

During Q1, James Harden received the ball on the edge of the arc. With the Hawks closing in to block his path, the 30-year-old drove through the heart of the Hawks defence, evading a challenge from Hawks' Cam Reddish in the process. Harden continued his run before taking flight and unleashing a powerful one-handed slam.

James Harden speaks to the media following a 41 PTS/10 REB/10 AST performance in ATL. pic.twitter.com/7dNcq9jEZb — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) January 9, 2020

Houston Rockets continued their offence by posting 45 points in Q1 itself, which took them to a 16-point lead over the Atlanta Hawks. Harden finished the game with 41 points and 10 rebounds and assists each. Despite being on the losing side, Trae Young produced another noteworthy display in the NBA. The 21-year-old posted 42 points on the scoreboard.

James Harden and Trae Young make NBA history

James Harden picked up his 15th 40-point triple-double (2nd-most in NBA history) and Trae Young had the first 40-point triple-double in Hawks history.



According to @EliasSports, tonight marks the first time with two 40-point triple-doubles in the same game in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/gfcXd4h8xS — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 9, 2020

Watch: Rockets vs Hawks highlights

With the win, Houston Rockets moved above LA Clippers to move to third in the Western Conference with a 25-11 win-loss record. On the other end of the spectrum, Atlanta Hawks continue to remain the bottom side in the Eastern Conference with an 8-30 record. Rockets will face Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night (Friday IST) while the Hawks would go against the Washington Wizards.

