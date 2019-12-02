Luka Doncic Humiliates LeBron James With Signature Step-back 3-pointer, Crowd Goes Berserk

Dallas Mavericks stopped the Los Angeles Lakers 10-game winning streak at Staples Centre on Monday as they beat LeBron James side 114-100. Luka Doncic had a big night in front of Lakers crowd as he put in yet another monster performance as he finished just shy of a triple-double. Doncic fell one rebound short of the triple-double finishing with 27 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds, as the visiting Mavericks avenged their 110-119 overtime loss to Lakers one month ago.

NBA: Luka Doncic schools LeBron James with step-back 3-pointer

Doncic, who produced a masterclass performance, scored 21 points out of 27 in the second half. Apart from scoring he also had his highlight moment against LeBron James in the Q3. The Mavericks point guard hit a step-back 3-pointer right on the face of the four-time MVP.

For Mavericks, Delon Wright added 17 points and nine assists off the bench, while Dwight Powell, Kristaps Porzingis and Justin Jackson chipped with 15 points apiece.

Anthony Davis top-scored for Lakers with 27 points and 10 boards. LeBron James finished the night with 25 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and four steals. Apart from James and Davis, Alex Caruso was the only other Laker to reach double figures in points, finishing with 10 points.

The Mavericks are now tied with the Houston Rockers for the fourth-best record in the West at 13-6. Meanwhile, the Lakers are still on top of the conference standings with 17 wins and three losses.

The season series between the Lakers and the Mavericks are currently tied at one game apiece, with each team earning a win against the other’s home floor.

