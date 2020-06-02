Trae Young Speaks At George Floyd's Rally, Calls USA 'messed Up Place Right Now'

NBA star Trae Young was recently a part of a George Floyd rally, where he gave a speech about the country and Floyd's death. Young is among many athletes who have taken to speak up about the brutal murder of 46-year-old African American man George Floyd by a police officer named Derek Chauvin. He pressed his knee on Floyd's neck till he stopped struggling. As captured on camera, Chauvin ignored Floyd while he kept saying he was unable to breathe.

Geroge Floyd protests: Trae Young speech on George Floyd death

Trae Young's speech at the Norman rally.

Trae Young speech at Andrews Park

Young spoke in front of several hundred people at Andrews Park during a George Floyd rally, talking about the situation in the country. He stated that he knows how messed up a place the country is and for him, it is important that everyone sticks together. Young encouraged everyone to stand up for what is correct. As per Young, it will take everyone coming together and working as a 'collective unit' to bring a change. Norman mayor Breea Clark and police chief Kevin Foster were other speakers at the rally.

Young admitted that he rarely speaks on social issues and thanked his sister Caitlyn, who has helped him speak up and come out of his shell. He even held up a sign which read 'Black Lives Matter'. He posts about the rally on his Twitter account, asking everyone to come. The NBA star said that he is not very open and is not used to doing this.

Young never talks about what he sees is going on, but for the 21-year-old, it felt necessary to speak up this time. Trae Young knows the situation is bigger than him and feels he has taken one step in the correct direction. He added that he plays for the Atlanta Hawks in Atlanta, which is where people are looting and messing up the city. He sees both sides and thinks there is a right and peaceful way to protest.

However, Young admitted that he knows it has not worked everywhere. The Hawks star remains optimistic despite the situation and feels that 'justice will be served and changes will be made' if everyone sticks together.

Trae Young on George Floyd: Trae Young speech at the George Floyd rally

Trae Young on George Floyd death

