LeBron James, Ben Simmons Train Together During A Private Klutch Group Session

Ahead of the NBA restart on July 31, players have begun gearing up for the return by ramping up their workouts. This includes Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons, who are both signed with Klutch Sports. The sports agency recently shared a string of pictures of the two stars training during a private session.

LeBron James and Ben Simmons workout: LeBron James private workout with Klutch Sports ahead of NBA restart

LeBron James private workout: LeBron James and Ben Simmons were also accompanied by Tyrese Maxey, Rich Paul and Luc Newton

The pictures shared by Klutch Sports show LeBron James and Ben Simmons training together along with Tyrese Maxey, who plays for the University of Kentucky. Along with Maxey, Rich Paul and Luc Newton were also present at the workout. Rich Paul is James' agent and the founder of Klutch Sports, which manages various NBA players. Apart from James and Simmons, Anthony Davis, John Wall and Tristan Thompson are among the other players who have signed with Klutch Sports.

LeBron James private workout with the Lakers

Starting June 23, players who have been working out at private gyms will be prohibited without prior NBA approval. Several Lakers, LeBron included, spent the majority of their hiatus playing on private courts rather than at the facility, where there are restrictions in place. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) June 17, 2020

As per reports, James has been conducting private workouts with his Lakers teammates. However, James and other players will need approval from the league to continue working out in private or will have to move to the Lakers' facilities. Reports state that James chose to workout privately despite the Lakers' facility being open, due to several restrictions placed by the UCLA Health Training Center. James and the Lakers will have to train at the facility from June 23 as the league needs to prepare for the NBA restart ahead. Alex Caruso, Markieff Morris, Jared Dudley and Kyle Kuzma have reportedly already started training at the Lakers facility. As per the league's safety protocol, all players will be tested for COVID-19.

Ben Simmons working out ahead of the NBA restart

(Image source: @klutchsports official Instagram)