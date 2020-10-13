Triple H Honours LeBron James With His WWE Championship Belt After Lakers Seal NBA Title

NBA icon LeBron James delivered on his promise and helped the Los Angeles Lakers win their 17th NBA title, with a Game 6 win over the Miami Heat. The Lakers ended their title drought in what has been a difficult year for their fans, who had to deal with the tragic death of franchise legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant. The Lakers' success has seen LeBron James and co receive plaudits from all across the globe, including WWE legend Triple H.

LeBron James WWE belt: Triple H sends custom WWE title belts to Lakers after NBA win

WWE superstar Triple H confirmed that he will be sending a custom WWE Championship belt to LeBron James, as his efforts crowned the Lakers NBA champions. The Lakers beat Miami 106-93 and the 35-year-old became the first player to win the NBA finals MVP with three different teams, having previously lifted the award with Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers. Sharing a picture of the LeBron James WWE belt, Triple H praised the NBA legend and his teammate Anthony Davis along with the entire Los Angeles team for the record-clinching title win.

Before the LeBron James WWE belt, Triple H also sent out custom championship belts to WNBA outfit Seattle Storm and the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning. Storm clinched their second consecutive WNBA title last week beating the Minnesota Lynx, while Tampa Bay lifted the NHL Stanley Cup last month, defeating the Dallas Stars.

Lakers NBA Champions: LeBron James NBA Finals MVP

The Lakers' NBA championship win was largely masterminded by LeBron James, and the 35-year-old deservedly bagged the NBA Finals MVP. The former Cleveland Cavaliers star pipped teammate Anthony Davis to the honour, winning the accolade by a unanimous vote of 11-0. LeBron James averaged an excellent 29.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 8.5 assists during the NBA Finals en route to his fourth Finals MVP award.

James went past the likes of Shaquille O'Neal, Magic Johnson and Tim Duncan (three each) into second all-time, behind only Michael Jordan, who has six Finals MVPs to his name during his time with the Chicago Bulls. The Lakers star won the accolade with Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013, repeating the feat during his homecoming with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.

