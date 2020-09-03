James Harden's HUGE Clutch Block Has Fans Rejoicing And Making Memes At The Same Time

While James Harden struggled to score offensively during Game 7, his clutch block helped the Houston Rockets advance to the playoffs. Harden admitting his shooting was terrible this game but refused to stop trying till the end. While fans rejoiced after the Rockets' victory, they also reacted with countless memes and jokes about the action-packed fourth quarter chock-full of undertones.

Fans react to James Harden block during the Thunder vs Rockets Game 7

We was supposed to slander James Harden as a family tonight pic.twitter.com/vJ1JRFDtMj — Hank (@DeionHD) September 3, 2020

FINALLY WE GET TO SEE JAMES HARDEN AND LEBRON JAMES GO HEAD TO HEAD IN THEIR PRIMES pic.twitter.com/xI83Q192sp — Roosh (@RooshWilliams) September 3, 2020

James Harden watching CP3 pack his bags to leave the bubble pic.twitter.com/lvGGy6wsFm — James Harden Stan (@LonzoPlsScore) September 3, 2020

James Harden is now 2-0 in game 7s against Chris Paul. pic.twitter.com/RaO123sOnk — Uncle Drew © (@UncleDrewGB) September 3, 2020

James Harden when people say he doesn’t play defense #OKCvsHOU pic.twitter.com/PDP1U9Xwdh — William Palmer Blevins (@willblevins_11) September 3, 2020

Many fans shared various photos resembling Harden's block, while most joked about Harden taking it personally that people call out his defensive skills. Some NBA fans lamented the fact that they won't get to call out Harden for his game, impressed by his quick thinking. "We was supposed to slander James Harden as a family tonight," one Twitter user wrote. Most fans also appeared to be excited about a long-awaited James Harden-LeBron James matchup. "We’re really about to see a best of 7 series between James Harden and Lebron James," a fan wrote.

Thunder vs Rockets Game 7: James Harden block beats Chris Paul, OKC Thunder, to advance to NBA playoffs Round 2

Harden's block, coupled with Russell Westbrook's 20 points against their former team OKC Thunder, helped the Rockets bag their 104-102 win on Wednesday night (Thursday IST). "It was one of those nights offensively so I just wanted to change the game defensively and I think I did that," Harden said during a post-game interview. After countless fouls and delays post the game, the Rockets prevailed despite Harden's 4-of-15 shooting from the field. Robert Covington and Eric Gorden posted 21 points each, while Harden, the league's leading scorer, finished with 17 points and 9 assists.

Luguentz Dort scored a career-high 30 points for the Thunder, while Paul, traded before the season for Westbrook, posted 19 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds. "It's a tough one. It's tough," Paul said, emotional after their loss. "We fought hard all year. Honestly, a lot of people doubted us, but we didn't doubt ourselves. We didn't give a damn about anybody's predictions going into any series." The Rockets vs Lakers second-round series will begin on Friday, September 4, 9:00 PM EST (Saturday, September 5, 6:30 AM IST).

(Image credits: AP)