Miami Heat Rookie Tyler Herro Blasts Haters On Instagram After Arriving At Orlando Bubble

On Wednesday (Thursday IST), 15 Miami Heat players travelled to Orlando, Florida for the resumption of the 2019-20 season which is scheduled to begin on July 30. Two Heat players who were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 did not travel with the team and are expected to join at a later date. Rookie Tyler Herro was among the Heat players who arrived at Orlando, excited to resume his NBA season after an injury.

NBA restart: Miami Heat's rookie Tyler Herro Instagram post calls out his haters after arriving at NBA bubble

Tyler Herro responds to hater via recent IG post

Tyler Herro, who was the Heat's No. 13 Round 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, missed five weeks and 18 games during his rookie campaign in the NBA because of an injured ankle. On Wednesday, Herro posted a picture of himself arriving in Orlando, calling out his naysayers and expressing his excitement for the Heat's upcoming seeding games. Along with rookie Kendrick Nunn, Herro's performance in the NBA was highly anticipated, while people expected him to rival Memphis Grizzlies' star rookie Ja Morant for the 2019-20 NBA Rookie of the Year award. However, Herro's injury laid waste to those expectations. Before the NBA season was suspended on March 11 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Herro was averaging 12.9 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.

"I would say it went pretty well," Herro said during a recent ESPN interview. "I ended up getting hurt toward the middle of the year. I missed like 15 games, but before that, I felt like I was starting to find my stride, starting to prove myself, so I'm definitely looking forward to getting back." Herro spoke about his injury, saying that he feels he would have been first or second in the Rookie of the Year race if not for his injury. He added that he is 'ready to get out there and prove' himself again in Orlando. The Heat will resume their NBA season against Denver Nuggets on August 1 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro NBA stats

👏 @raf_tyler poured in 29 PTS in the @MiamiHEAT win over ATL!



The last rookie to score 29+ PTS in a game for the Heat was @DwyaneWade (high of 33) in 2003-04. #HEATTwitterhero pic.twitter.com/XcAPoCtvUF — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) October 30, 2019

NBA schedule: Miami Heat NBA restart schedule for NBA bubble

It's getting real. Thoughts on these 8 games?



Our season restart seeding game schedule presented by @Lexus #SouthFloridaLexusDealers pic.twitter.com/7lCc8cF1jV — x - Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) June 26, 2020

