VAL Vs PAN Dream11 Euro League Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Valencia Basket and Panathinaikos OPAP Athens will face off in the Turkish Airlines Euro League 2019-20 game. Both the teams will face off at LA FONTETA on February 1st, Saturday at 1:30 AM IST. You can play the VAL vs PAN match on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the VAL vs PAN Dream11 predictions and squad details.

Also Read: BEL Vs ANA Dream11 Euro League Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

VAL vs PAN Dream11 preview

Valencia Basket are currently occupying the eighth position in the league standings. In a total of 21 matches played so far, VAL have succeeded in 10 matches. They have also been defeated in 11 matches. In their recent match against CSKA Moscow, they went on to lose the game by a margin of 70-81. Victory over Panathinaikos will help Valencia to climb up the points table.

Panathinaikos, on the other hand, currently occupy the sixth place in the points table. In a total of 21 matches, PAN have won 13 matches and faced 8 defeats. They played their last game against LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne. They won the game 100-88. PAN will look to continue this winning streak in order to move up in the points table.

Also Read: Paul George Considers Changing His Jersey Number From 13 To 24 In Honour Of Kobe Bryant

VAL vs PAN Dream11 squad

VAL vs PAN Dream11: Valencia basket

Quinoa Colom, Vanja Marinkovic, Jordan Loyd, Maurice Ndour, Alberto Abalde, Louis Labeyrie, Sam Van Rossom, Mike Tobey, Brock Motum, Bojan Dubljevic, Guillem Vives, Fernando San Demetrio, Joan Sastre, Millan Jimenez, Hilmar Henningsson, Aaron Doornekamp, Tomas Pavelka, Alonso Faure, Guillem Ferrando

Also Read: Lakers Prepare For 1st Game After Bryant's Death

VAL vs PAN Dream11: Panathinaikos OPAP Athens

Deshaun Thomas, Tyrese Rice, Georgios Papagiannis, Ioannis Papapetrou, Nikos Pappas, Ian Vougioukas, Konstantinos Papadakis, Wesley Johnson, Rion Brown, Jimmer Fredette, Nick Calathes, Jacob Wiley, Konstantinos Mitoglou, Benjamin Bentil

Also Read: Stephen Curry Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Kobe Bryant, Says He Idolised Lakers Star

VAL vs PAN Dream11 team

VAL vs PAN Dream11 prediction

Panathinaikos are favourites to win the match

Note: The VAL vs PAN Dream11 predictions are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.