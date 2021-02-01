Vanessa Bryant Calls Out 'Fake Website' For Incorrect Reporting Of Kobe's CBD Oil Usage

Barely a week after Kobe Bryant's first death anniversary, Vanessa Bryant has called out websites reporting fake news about the late Los Angeles Lakers legend. Vanessa has always been vocal about media coverage following Bryant and Gianna's passing away, sharing and requesting respectful reporting. The recent article shared spoke about Bryant using CBD (Cannabidiol) oil, along with reports of the NBA icon having cancer.

Vanessa Bryant Instagram: Vanessa calls out fake Kobe Bryant CBD usage

"LIES! Don’t get SCAMMED. Kobe NEVER USED CBD," Vanessa wrote on IG, rightfully angry over the incorrect news being spread. Furthermore, Vanessa mentioned that People does not have anything to do with the report. The link shown belonged to a third party, which was using both People and Bryant to spread false news.

Kobe Bryant cancer: Did Kobe Bryant have cancer?

The article spoke about Bryant supporting CBD oil, and how the Bryant Family Foundation was "rolling out" their own CBD oil. It further added how Bryant promoting the product got people to use it, providing an increase in sales. Towards the end, the scam article refers to Bryant as a 'cancer victim', and how the five-time NBA star refused to talk about it.

Kobe Bryant fans are messaging his wife, Vanessa, on a free bottle of CBD oil ail they were promised but got charged $101 instead.



She responds with: “Why would we sell CBD? #SCAM...This is crazy. What a SCAM...Some people actually believed this? 🤦🏻‍♀️”



Be cautious Lakers fans. pic.twitter.com/zW85rql6lh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 26, 2020

Unfortunately, this is not the time Bryant's fans were conned over the Lakers star using CBD oil. Last November itself, Vanessa had hit back on Instagram over the $101 CBD oil issue. The article was similar to what was shared this month, speaking of Bryant promoting CBD oil. He was also quoted incorrectly, speaking of how 'Maricanna RX CBD' helped him during his 20-year career in the NBA.

Vanessa called out the article, assuring fans that Bryant never said that, and people were being scammed. Back then, Bryant had also shared a photo on an anonymous fan who was scammed.

While fans and members of the NBA community are still grieving Bryant's death, many have tried to take advantage and make profits from his death. Fake suicide videos featuring Bryant's eldest daughter Natalia were also shared, where the fake site used the British Broadcasting Corporation's logo. Vanessa Bryant’s hoax video was also made in a similar fashion.

