Vanessa Bryant Shares Heartfelt Letter With Fans On Kobe And Gigi's 1st Death Anniversary

On January 26, the world commemorated Kobe Bryant and Gianna's death anniversary. As the NBA community continues to come to terms with the loss, many have started to share tributes for the Los Angeles Lakers legend – some elaborate and some subtle. While Vanessa Bryant is yet to share a message from her side, she opted to share a letter sent to her by one of Gianna's classmates.

What did the Vanessa Bryant letter shared say about Kobe Bryant and Gigi?

Vanessa shared a letter sent to her by Aubrey Callaghan – one of Gianna's best friends. Aubrey expresses her love for her friend in the heartfelt tribute, letting Vanessa know that she will be there if they ever need a story about Gianna. "... If I ever become a mother, I hope my daughter turns out exactly as yours did," Aubrey writes, admiring the love for life Gianna possessed.

"I love you Aubz (as my Gigi would call you). Thank you so much for beautifully sharing some of your memories of my Gigi with me and allowing me to share them here on my ig," Vanessa writes. Vanessa appreciates the letter sent, admitting that her Gigi is indeed incredible.

"I miss my baby girl and Kob-Kob so much, too," she adds, after telling Aubrey that Gianna loves her "so much".

"I will never understand why/how this tragedy could’ve happened to such beautiful, kind and amazing human beings. It still doesn’t seem real," Vanessa wrote on IG. "Kob, we did it right. Gigi, you still make mommy proud. I love you!".

Kobe Bryant tribute: How is the NBA world honouring Bryant and Gianna?

Throughout the day, Vanessa also shared various posts about Gianna and Bryant on her Instagram. Some stories come from friends, while some from media outlets. Earlier, Vanessa had urged everyone to be respectful, not sharing any photos from the crash site itself.

NBA teams, as per apparent request from the Bryant's, have refrained from focusing on the death anniversary. While no elaborate tribute was paid to the Black Mamba on the court, many teams and players shared their thoughts on social media. Bryant's friend and Gianna's godfather Pau Gasol also wrote an emotional letter, missing his friend.

Later, both Natalia Bryant and Vanessa shared a video on their IG – which broke down Gianna's game. It explained the 13-year-old's offence, defence and ability to involve teammates at every point of the game. Fans seemed to love the video, which celebrated something Gianna loved to do. "Gigi Mambacita Bryant," Vanessa wrote in her caption, thanking Overtime WBB for the video.

