Vanessa Bryant Gifts Kim Kardashian, Other Friends $1.7K Worth Kobe 'Grinch' Sneakers

This week, Vanessa Bryant celebrated her first Christmas without Kobe Bryant and Gianna – who passed away during a tragic helicopter crash on January 26. While Vanessa seemed emotional, she sent out Kobe Bryant Grinch shoes to her friends, who all shared stories about receiving the green sneakers. Vanessa shared the stories on her Instagram, appreciating her friends.

Vanessa Bryant gifts Kim Kardashian and other friends Kobe Grinch 2020 shoes

Vanessa Bryant gifted her friends the new Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Grinch" sneakers, which released on Christmas Eve. As per reports, the shoes coud go for $1,700 (or more), as its prices have increased because of Kobe Bryant's death. The neon green shoes retail for around $130 to $180.

The first Nike Kobe 6 "Grinch" sneaker was released on December 25, 2010 – the same year Bryant won his fifth title with the Los Angeles Lakers. The new shoe, as per Sneaker News, adds new feature while capturing the original's essence. The new ones apprently nclude a "Zoom Air unit positioning, outsole patterns and other performance-related details".

Who all got the Vanessa Bryant Kobe shoes?

Kim Kardashian was among those who received the gift. She shared the video on Instagram with some fire emojis, unboxing the gift Vanessa sent her before Christmas. Kris Jenner too, got a pair of those neon sneakers. "OMG Thank you [Vanessa] I'm screaming!!!" Jenner wrote on her IG, adding that she loved her pair of Kobe Bryant shoes.

Patty Rodriguez also received a pair of the shoes, who wrote "Mamba Forever" on her Instagram story.

Vanessa Bryant Inheritance

During an interview with FOX Business, BodyArmor founder Mike Reopole revealed that Vanessa Bryant would receive Kobe Bryant's $200 million shares. As per reports, Vanessa Bryant is the sole successor of Bryant's billion-dollar empire. Bryant's parents, who he had a troubled relationship with, also had no objection to Vanessa and his three remaining daughters inheriting his assets.

Apart from the BodyArmor shares, Vanessa has reportedly inherited all of his estates along with a venture capital firm Bryant Stibel the Los Angeles Lakers legend co-founded along with Web.com founder Jeff Stibel. The firm is now worth a reported $2 billion. Two months after his death, two guardian ad litem were also appointed for Kobe Bryant's daughters – Natalia, Bianka and Capri – to represent their interest in the Kobe Bryant trust fund.

(Image credits: Kim Kardashian, Vanessa Bryant Instagram)