ZEN Vs MOS Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Match Prediction, EuroLeague 2020 Game Preview

CSKA Moscow will play against Zenit St. Petersburg in their next EuroLeague 2020 game. The match is scheduled to be played at CSKA Universal Sports Hall on 18th December 2020. Let’s take a look at ZEN vs MOS Dream11 prediction, ZEN vs MOS game prediction, and other details of the game.

🔥 Gameday is the day!



🇷🇺 @cskabasket - Zenit 🇷🇺



⌛️ 20:00

📍Megasport Arena

📹 MATCH TV



😇 Hope CSKA will like our Poster (You know what I mean) pic.twitter.com/zIy7Nml2gh — Basketball club Zenit (@zenitbasket) December 18, 2020

CSKA Moscow will walk into tonight's match with the aim of getting back on winning ways. Their previous outing saw them lose to lost Anadolu Efes by a heavy margin. The match ended with a scoreline of 100-65 Anadolu Efes walked away as winners. They will be hoping to get back on the right track with a win against Zenit St Petersburg.

Also Read BAR Vs MTA Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Match Prediction, EuroLeague 2020 Game Preview

Zenit St Petersburg on their other hand had an exactly opposite result compared to their next opponents. Banking on their star players, Zenit St Petersburg managed to register a win against Bayern München. It was a tight contest but Zenit St Petersburg managed to held their nerves as the scoreboard read 79-75 in favor of Zenit St Petersburg.

Both CSKA Moscow and Zenit St Petersburg do not boast any injuries right now. During the time of the writing, both the teams have a fully fit squad available for selection. However, unconfirmed reports suggest that CSKA Moscow's Joel Bolomboy, D. Hackett might be unavailable for the game.

Also Read Klay Thompson Update: Warriors Star Seen Playing Chess After Season-ending Achilles Injury

ZEN vs MOS Dream11 team (Squads)

CSKA Moscow (MOS): Mike James, Daniel Hackett, Mikhail Kulagin, Janis Strelnieks, Darrun Hilliard, Ron Baker, Ivan Ukhov, Will Clyburn, Howard Sant-Roos, Nikita Kurbanov, Semen Antonov, Andrei Lopatin, Johannes Voigtmann, Andrey Vorontsevich, Kyle Hines, Joel Bolomboy, Kosta Koufos

Zenit St. Petersburg (ZEN): Kevin Pangos, Will Thomas, Mateusz Ponitka, Alex Poythress, Billy Baron, Artūras Gudaitis, K.C. Rivers, Austin James Hollins, Andrey Zubkov, Vitaly Fridzon, Anton Pushkov, Dmitry Khvostov, Igor Volkhin, Vladislav Trushkin, Zakharov Denis, Maxim Karvanen

Also Read NBA Launches Investigation Into Kawhi Leonard's Trade To Clippers For The SECOND Time

ZEN vs MOS playing 8

CSKA Moscow: Mike James, Darrun Hilliard, Will Clyburn, Janis Strelnieks, Ivan Ukhov,

Zenit St. Petersburg: Kevin Pangos, Andrey Zubkov, Anton Pushkov, Mateusz Ponitka, Austin James Hollins

ZEN vs MOS Dream11 team

Darrun Hilliard, Kevin Pangos, Mike James, Anton Pushkov, Will Clyburn Andrey Zubkov,

Also Read Davis, Burrell Lead Lady Vols Past No. 15 Indiana

ZEN vs MOS game prediction

We expect Zenit St. Petersburg to continue on their winning run and emerge victorious tonight.

Note: The ZEN vs MOS Dream11 prediction and ZEN vs MOS playing 8 are made on the basis of our own analysis. The ZEN vs MOS Dream11 team and ZEN vs MOS game prediction do not guarantee positive results.