ANA Vs BAR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EuroLeague Basketball 2020 Game Preview

Anadolu Efes Istanbul (ANA) will face FC Barcelona (BAR) in the upcoming game of EuroLeague Basketball on Tuesday, December 22 at 11:00 pm IST. The game will be played at the Sinan Erdem Dome in Istanbul, Turkey. Here is our ANA vs BAR Dream11 prediction, top picks and ANA vs BAR Dream11 team.

ANA vs BAR Dream11 prediction: ANA vs BAR Dream11 team and preview

FC Barcelona are currently at the second spot of the EuroLeague Basketball standings. Cory Higgins and team have played 15 games so far in the tournament, winning eleven and losing only four. Anadolu Efes Istanbul, on the other hand, are at the ninth spot of the charts with a win-loss record of 7-8.

ANA vs BAR live: ANA vs BAR schedule

Date: Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Time: 11:00 pm IST

Venue: Sinan Erdem Dome in Istanbul, Turkey

ANA vs BAR Dream11 prediction: Squad list

ANA vs BAR Dream11 prediction: Anadolu Efes Istanbul squad

Shane Larkin, Rodrigue Beaubois, Chris Singleton, Yigitcan Saybir, Dogus Balbay, Tolga Gecim, Erten Gazi, Sertac Sanli, Adrien Moerman, Bugrahan Tuncer, Tibor Pleiss, Vasilije Micic, James Anderson, Bryant Dunston, Krunoslav Simon

ANA vs BAR Dream11 prediction: FC Barcelona squad

Brandon Davies, Adam Hanga, Leandro Bolmaro, Rolands Smits, Thomas Heurtel, Artem Pustovyi, Ibou Badji, Pierre Oriola, Alex Abrines, Cory Higgins, Sergi Martinez, Kyle Kuric, Brancou Badio, Victor Claver, Nikola Mirotic, Nick Calathes

ANA vs BAR Dream11 prediction: Top picks

Anadolu Efes Istanbul: Rodrigue Beaubois, Krunoslav Simon, Chris Singleton

FC Barcelona: Nick Calathes, Cory Higgins, Nikola Mirotic

ANA vs BAR Dream11 prediction: ANA vs BAR Dream11 team

Point Guards: Nick Calathes

Shooting Guard: Rodrigue Beaubois, Cory Higgins

Small Forward: Krunoslav Simon, Rolands Smits

Power Forward: Nikola Mirotic, Bryant Dunston

Center: Chris Singleton

ANA vs BAR live: ANA vs BAR match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, FC Barcelona are the favourites to win the game.

Here are how things stand after the double week 👀 pic.twitter.com/8vcpupR56q — Turkish Airlines EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) December 21, 2020

