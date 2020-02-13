Vince Carter Stuns Crowd During NBA Slam Dunk Contest 20 Years Ago On This Day: Watch

Twenty years ago on February 13, Vince Carter won the NBA Slam Dunk Contest. The NBA veteran made three perfect scores of 50 points, leaving the players and crowd visibly shocked. The Golden State Warriors drafted Vince Carter in 1998 as their fifth overall pick. Carter is currently playing his 22nd and final NBA season with the Atlanta Hawks.

NBA throwback: Vince Carter Dunk Contest during NBA All-Star 2000

Vince Carter contested against Steve Francis and his cousin Tracy McGrady. His first dunk elicited a massive response from the crowd, cheering him on. During his second round, the entire audience were on their feet. While walking away from the basket, Carter looked into the camera and repeated the commentator's words, saying that it is 'over' for everyone else participating. After the Vince Carter dunk, several NBA players took inspiration and tried creating their own version. OKC's Thunder Hamidou Diallo created a Vince Carter finish during the contest while leaping over Shaquille O'Neal.

Vince Carter dunk: Carter recalls his NBA Slam Dunk moment

In an interview with The Undefeated, Vince Carter referred to the 2000 NBA Slam Dunk Contest as one of the most memorable moments in his career, as that is where it kicked off from. He was just figuring out his won way and felt like he had become a new person. According to Carter, he remembered feeling that it was his own stage and even though he has followed a lot of dunk contests, ended up going with the flow.

Vince Carter Dunk: There is 'no chance' of Carter participating in the NBA 2020 Slam Dunk Contest

Before starting this season, Carter had announced that he would retire after this season. During a podcast, Carter revealed that he will not be contesting in the dunk contest for one last time. Throughout the years, Carter maintained one stand and did not participate in the contest for a second time.

