The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Vince Carter Receives A Standing Ovation In His Last Game At MSG Against Knicks

Basketball News

NBA 2019-20: Atlanta Hawks' Vince Carter receives a standing ovation by fans for his last game at the Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Vince Carter

Atlanta Hawks' Vince Carter received a standing ovation during his last game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, December 17 (Thursday, December 18 IST). Carter is currently playing his 22nd and final NBA season. This was Atlanta Hawks' last scheduled game at MSG. Carter played for 24 minutes, scored 15 points off the bench for the Hawks while shooting 5-of-9 from the field. The Hawks lost the game 143-120 to the New York Knicks. 

Also read | NBA: Luka Doncic joins Magic Johnson as only player to post triple-double at MSG before 21

 

NBA 2019-20: Vince Carter checks out to a standing ovation in his final game at MSG during the Hawks vs Knicks game

Also read | NBA: Kristaps Porzingis jeered by Knicks' fans on his MSG return, gets hostile reception

Also read | NBA 2019-20: LeBron James and Vince Carter share heartfelt hug post Lakers vs Hawks game

Carter was subbed while 45 seconds were left on the clock when he received the standing ovation. The former Raptors player made his MSG debut with the Toronto Raptors on February 16 EST during the NBA 1999-99 season. During that MSG game, Carter played against Patrick Ewing, Allan Houston, Chris Childs, Larry Johnson and Marcus Camby. The Knicks defeated the Knicks 95-85. That season, Carter averaged at 18.3 points and won the Rookie of the Year award. His highest average was of 27.5 points per game while playing for New Jersey during NBA 2004-05. Currently, Carter is debuting at 6 points per game off the Hawks bench. 

Also read | NBA 2019-20: Vince Carter becomes fifth player in NBA history to play 1,500 games

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
KOHLI TOPS FORBES 100 LIST
IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES