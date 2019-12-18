Vince Carter Receives A Standing Ovation In His Last Game At MSG Against Knicks

Atlanta Hawks' Vince Carter received a standing ovation during his last game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, December 17 (Thursday, December 18 IST). Carter is currently playing his 22nd and final NBA season. This was Atlanta Hawks' last scheduled game at MSG. Carter played for 24 minutes, scored 15 points off the bench for the Hawks while shooting 5-of-9 from the field. The Hawks lost the game 143-120 to the New York Knicks.

NBA 2019-20: Vince Carter checks out to a standing ovation in his final game at MSG during the Hawks vs Knicks game

VC opens up his final game at MSG with a standing-O + a swish 🙌#TrueToAtlanta pic.twitter.com/aLieZR6yc0 — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 18, 2019

Vince Carter got a standing ovation as he checked out of his last game at MSG 👏 pic.twitter.com/U2QI2B0CmH — ESPN (@espn) December 18, 2019

Vince Carter made his MSG debut on February 16, 1999.



He’ll suit up again on The Garden floor tonight, almost 21 years later. pic.twitter.com/nvIHJEkmzu — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) December 17, 2019

Carter was subbed while 45 seconds were left on the clock when he received the standing ovation. The former Raptors player made his MSG debut with the Toronto Raptors on February 16 EST during the NBA 1999-99 season. During that MSG game, Carter played against Patrick Ewing, Allan Houston, Chris Childs, Larry Johnson and Marcus Camby. The Knicks defeated the Knicks 95-85. That season, Carter averaged at 18.3 points and won the Rookie of the Year award. His highest average was of 27.5 points per game while playing for New Jersey during NBA 2004-05. Currently, Carter is debuting at 6 points per game off the Hawks bench.

