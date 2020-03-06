Steph Curry Returns With 23 Pts But Norman Powell Leads Raptors To Win Vs Warriors

Stephen Curry made his much-awaited return to the Warriors lineup on Thursday night (Friday IST) against the Toronto Raptors. Although Warriors succumbed to a 121-113 loss, Stephen Curry's return generated a lot of interest as NBA supporters expressed their excitement over the return of the three-time NBA champion.

First name: Stephen

Last name: Curry pic.twitter.com/Cy9P5RD4mg — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 6, 2020

Steph Curry returns: Steph Curry's points tonight

Stephen Curry ended up playing 27 minutes. During this time, he dropped 23 points and added seven each of rebounds and assists. Returning after 58 games, Stephen Curry made a slow start to the game, failing to get on the scoreboard in his first outing. However, as the game progressed, the 31-year-old grew into the game and helped Warriors push the defending champions down to the wire.

Warriors vs Raptors highlights: Steph Curry returns and drills home a signature three-pointer

I mean come on pic.twitter.com/CM0YOFdcrw — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 6, 2020

Curry and the Warriors enjoyed a dominating spell in Q3 as they outscored the visitors 33-27 to set up a tense final quarter. Raptors eventually prevailed and hence clinched their seventh consecutive playoff berth with 20 games to go in the regular season.

Steph Curry returns: Norman Powell career-high showing stuns Warriors

Steph Curry returned after a long-term injury and Raptors needed a strong performance to come out on top at the Chase Center. Forward Pascal Siakam took the backseat against Warriors and it helped Norman Powell to shine on Thursday night (Friday IST). The 26-year-old dropped a career-high 37 points while also adding three rebounds and a couple of assists. Kyle Lowry and Siakam chipped in with 26 and 17 points respectively. Lowry added 10 assists for the Raptors.

Warriors vs Raptors highlights: Steph Curry returns, Norman Powell shines

Steph Curry Injury: What happened to Steph Curry?

Steph Curry injured his left hand back in October 2019. Curry underwent two successful surgeries but it was reported that the nerve damage due to the injury could prove to be a major issue for the 31-year-old. However, Warriors head coach squashed any such reports heading into the Raptors game.

Steve Kerr on the nerve damage in Stephen Curry's left hand: "I think that's maybe being overblown. ... He's out there shooting like he's always shot. I don't think this is going to be an issue." — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) March 6, 2020

Now that Steph Curry has made a successful return, it'll be interesting to see if he could help the Warriors improve their poor 14-49 (win-loss) record heading into the final 21 games of the season. Warriors remain 15th in the Western Conference after their loss to the Raptors. They will host Philadelphia 76ers next on Saturday night (Sunday IST).

