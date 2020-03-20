Two Lakers Players Test Positive For COVID-19; Team Confirms Both Are Asymptomatic

After Kevin Durant and three other Brooklyn Nets players tested positive for COVID-19, the Lakers decided to test their players as they were the last team to the play the Nets. Fourteen players were tested first, whose results came on Thursday (Friday IST). The remaining players may be tested by the team in the following days.

Lakers players coronavirus: Two Lakers players test positive for coronavirus

Two Lakers players have tested positive for coronavirus, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. The team may test the remaining players who did not take tests Wednesday morning. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 19, 2020

Sources: Can confirm that 2 Lakers players have tested positive for the coronavirus. 14 players had been tested Wednesday. Players got results Thursday. @ShamsCharania first. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) March 19, 2020

Lakers players coronavirus: Lakers could test remaining players in the upcoming week

The Lakers confirmed that two of their players have tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday through a statement on their official site. According to reports, the Lakers have only tested 14 of their current players. The identity of the players was not revealed by the team.

Lakers players coronavirus: Lakers statement regarding their players testing positive

We learned today that two Lakers players have tested positive for COVID-19. Both players are currently asymptomatic, in quarantine and under the care of the team’s physician.https://t.co/RmqjnRzGLk — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 19, 2020

Lakers players coronavirus: Both players are currently asymptomatic to the virus

The Lakers confirmed that both the players who tested positive are being quarantined and monitored by the team physician. The team and staff members have been asked to self-quarantine and closely monitor their health while constantly communicating and consulting with their team doctors. The Lakers thanked fans for their support, wishing everyone affected a fast recovery.

Lakers players coronavirus: Lakers had decided to test players after Nets tested positive

Lakers players coronavirus: JaVale McGee tests negative for COVID-19

Los Angeles Lakers center JaVale McGee — who has asthma and experienced a bout with pneumonia last season — tested negative for the coronavirus, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 20, 2020

Kevin Durant coronavirus: NBA players with coronavirus

Along with the LA Lakers, Boston Celtics confirmed one of their players also has coronavirus. Marcus Smart then took to Twitter and confirmed his diagnosis, urging everyone to practice social distancing and take precautions. Including Smart and the two Lakers players, there are ten confirmed NBA players with coronavirus. \

Kevin Durant and three other Nets players tested positive earlier this week. Rudy Gobert was the first NBA player to test positive for the virus, which caused the NBA to suspend the ongoing season. Subsequent to that, teammate Donovan Mitchell and Detroit Pistons Christian Wood also tested positive.

The Nuggets and 76ers confirmed 1 and 3 cases respectively. However, they did not confirm if the person is a player or a staff member. In their statement, the 76ers confirmed the use of private means to get tested. Over the past few days, the NBA has been criticized for testing entire teams while there are critical patients waiting to get themselves tested.

