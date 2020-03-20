The Debate
Two Lakers Players Test Positive For COVID-19; Team Confirms Both Are Asymptomatic

Basketball News

Lakers players coronavirus: The Lakers confirmed that two of their players have tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday through a statement on their site.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Lakers players coronavirus

After Kevin Durant and three other Brooklyn Nets players tested positive for COVID-19, the Lakers decided to test their players as they were the last team to the play the Nets. Fourteen players were tested first, whose results came on Thursday (Friday IST). The remaining players may be tested by the team in the following days. 

Also read | Lakers players coronavirus: LeBron James quarantine experience shared by Lakers star himself on Instagram

Lakers players coronavirus: Two Lakers players test positive for coronavirus

Lakers players coronavirus: Lakers could test remaining players in the upcoming week

The Lakers confirmed that two of their players have tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday through a statement on their official site. According to reports, the Lakers have only tested 14 of their current players. The identity of the players was not revealed by the team. 

Also read | Kevin Durant coronavirus: KD tests positive for coronavirus along with three other Brooklyn Nets players

Lakers players coronavirus: Lakers statement regarding their players testing positive

Lakers players coronavirus: Both players are currently asymptomatic to the virus

The Lakers confirmed that both the players who tested positive are being quarantined and monitored by the team physician. The team and staff members have been asked to self-quarantine and closely monitor their health while constantly communicating and consulting with their team doctors. The Lakers thanked fans for their support, wishing everyone affected a fast recovery. 

Also read | Kevin Durant coronavirus: Drake self-quarantines post spending time with coronavirus-affected Kevin Durant

Lakers players coronavirus: Lakers had decided to test players after Nets tested positive

Lakers players coronavirus: JaVale McGee tests negative for COVID-19

Kevin Durant coronavirus: NBA players with coronavirus

Along with the LA Lakers, Boston Celtics confirmed one of their players also has coronavirus. Marcus Smart then took to Twitter and confirmed his diagnosis, urging everyone to practice social distancing and take precautions. Including Smart and the two Lakers players, there are ten confirmed NBA players with coronavirus. \

Kevin Durant and three other Nets players tested positive earlier this week. Rudy Gobert was the first NBA player to test positive for the virus, which caused the NBA to suspend the ongoing season. Subsequent to that, teammate Donovan Mitchell and Detroit Pistons Christian Wood also tested positive. 

The Nuggets and 76ers confirmed 1 and 3 cases respectively. However, they did not confirm if the person is a player or a staff member. In their statement, the 76ers confirmed the use of private means to get tested. Over the past few days, the NBA has been criticized for testing entire teams while there are critical patients waiting to get themselves tested.

Also read | Kevin Durant coronavirus: Lakers players to get tested after Kevin Durant, Nets test positive for Coronavirus

First Published:
COMMENT
