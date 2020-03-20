Nuggets Coronavirus Update: One Team Member Tests Positive For COVID-19

On Thursday (Friday IST), Denver Nuggets announced that one member of their organisation tested positive for COVID-19. Along with the Nuggets, the Philadelphia 76ers confirmed that three members have contracted the virus. Neither teams identified any of the members.

Nuggets coronavirus: One Nuggets member tests positive for COVID-19

The Denver Nuggets say a member of organization has tested positive for the coronavirus. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 19, 2020

Nuggets coronavirus: Nuggets statement

Nuggets coronavirus: Nuggets member was experiencing symptoms prior to testing positive

As per the Nuggets statement, the member had been experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 since March 16. The member is now in isolation and under the care of their medical staff. The Nuggets did not confirm if the member was a Nuggets player or not.

Nuggets coronavirus: Nuggets last game vs Mavericks

Nuggets coronavirus: Nuggets did not play any team with infected members before the NBA suspended league activities

Before the NBA suspended all league activities, the Nuggets played their last five games against the Mavericks, Bucks, Cavaliers, Hornets and Warriors. Neither of the five teams have announced any member testing positive for the virus. The Lakers played the Nuggets on February 12, who last revealed that two players have tested positive.

76ers coronavirus: Sixers statement

76ers coronavirus: Statement released hours after the Nuggets

The 76ers confirmed that three members have coronavirus a few hours after Nuggets released their statement. As per the statement, the staff, coaches and players were tested after recommendations from some experts. The statement also suggests that tests were done privately, instead of the public tests.

76ers coronavirus: NBA teams criticized for testing their entire team

I asked Adam Silver about public criticisms - including from NYC's mayor - over NBA players/employees getting COVID tests. Many of those tests were through private labs, but still coming at a time tests are very scarce to the American public. pic.twitter.com/AnzXVjyegj — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) March 19, 2020

76ers coronavirus: Confirmed 10 NBA players with coronavirus

Apart from the 76ers and Nuggets, the LA Lakers and Boston Celtics also confirmed players testing positive for COVID-19. While the Lakers players are still unidentified, Celtics' Marcus Smart confirmed his diagnosis via Twitter. The Lakers have two confirmed cases. As only 14 players were tested initially, the team might check other players this week. Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert was the first NBA player to test positive, after which the NBA suspended all activities indefinitely. Donovan Mitchell and Pistons' Christian Wood tested positive a day later. As of now, there are ten confirmed NBA players with coronavirus, plus four unconfirmed cases from the Nuggets and 76ers.

