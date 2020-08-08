Steph Curry Does Flawless Embiid Impression For Special UA Signature Shoe Family Welcome

Joel Embiid and Under Armour announced the Philadelphia 76ers star's first-ever signature shoe for the brand on Friday (Saturday IST). Golden State Warriors icon Steph Curry, who has been a part of the brand since 2013, congratulated the 76ers centre on social media. Curry made a video for Embiid, where he imitated the 26-year-old on the court.

Steph Curry congratulates Joel Embiid for his signature shoe by impersonating his on-court style

In his 15-second video, Curry flawlessly imitates Embiid's pump fake celebration after a shot as he spreads his arms for the fans along with his famous Shimmy for the Philadelphia crowd. Embiid wore the new UA Embiid One during the 76ers and Orlando Magic game on Friday night (Saturday morning IST). Embiid had shared the new sneakers only a few hours before tip-off. The shoe is described as “powerful enough for a big man, light enough for a guard, and quick enough to run the court.” The UA Embiid One Origin colourway will first be released in North America on September 18 and will be available worldwide on October 2 this year.

Game Day! Excited to finally show off my @uabasketball Embiid One. Available 9.18 @underarmour pic.twitter.com/QqJmOhYn20 — Joel “Do a 180” Embiid??? (@JoelEmbiid) August 7, 2020

In their initial press release this January, Under Armour had revealed that Embiid had an active role in the making of the shoe. Like all other NBA signature shoes, the UA Joel Embiid 1 Origin has been designed after studying Embiid's gameplay. Embiid also shared that he was glad that he was given the opportunity to have his own signature shoe and is well aware that not all NBA players get this opportunity. Embiid is the 17th NBA player to get his own signature shoe but is the first NBA centre to do so. Embiid first signed with Under Armour in 2018.

NBA Standings and NBA playoffs update

Embiid is currently at the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida, where the league has resumed their 2019-20 season after being on hiatus of months. Embiid is averaging 32.7 points, 13.7 rebounds and 4 assists inside the bubble and is expected to lead the team through the NBA playoffs, especially with Ben Simmons out indefinitely. After losing their first seeding game to the Indiana Pacers, Embiid and the 76ers have won all three games against San Antonio Spurs, Washington Wizards and Orlando Magic respectively. With a 42-27 win-loss record, the 76ers have already clinched a playoff spot this season.

Steph Curry training during quarantine

As the Warriors are not one of the 22 teams invited to play at the NBA Campus in Orlando, the three-time NBA champion has been training at home and at the Warriors facility. The 32-year-old star frequently uploads training videos on Twitter and Instagram, which also includes some tutorials. However, due to health concerns, the Warriors (and other eliminated teams) are yet to resume stream training sessions.

(Image source: Steph Curry official Twitter and NBA official site)