Steph Curry Has Meme-worthy Reaction After Reporter Calls Him 'Wardell': WATCH

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is almost never addressed as 'Wardell', his real name. The three-time NBA champion has earned his name as the best shooter in the history of the league as "Steph Curry". Most fans were apparently unaware that his real name was Wardell, even confused as to why a reporter would refer to him as 'Wardell'.

Also read | LeBron James' no-look three-pointer earns him $100, Lakers star credits Steph Curry

A reporter calls out Steph Curry real name during the interview, Warriors star delivers hilarious reaction

Steph Curry’s reaction to @ThompsonScribe addressing him with a “Wardell” is ...



fantastic 😂 pic.twitter.com/TOyK8Ed0ki — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) January 21, 2021

Out of nowhere, The Athletic's Marcus Thompson called Steph Curry as 'Wardell' during the press conference. While Thompson's question was about Kelly Oubre Jr and his putback dunks during the games, he definitely bagged Wardell Curry's reaction. NBA Twitter took the opportunity to react to the hilarious moment, many loving Curry's candid and confused reaction over being addressed by his first name.

Also read | Steph Curry pays tribute to Inauguration Day poet and activist Amanda Gorman, fans react

Other reporters and NBA media also reacted to the incident, laughing over the three-time NBA champion's reaction – which is now a new meme. Curry's courtside reactions during Warriors' losses have been popular this past year, especially as the two-time NBA MVP puts on a shocked face at the other's reaction.

Also read | Steph Curry's son adorably says "Euro-step" after Damion Lee shoots one vs Raptors: WATCH

"Steph is the best lol," Thompson said in reaction to the video shared online as fans were convinced that he only asked the question to call Curry 'Wardell". "I'll accept your apology when my story comes out." Thompson said to a person who asked the same. Cameron Smith, Rachel Nichols and Drew Shiller were other media personalities who reacted to Thompson's question.

Haha yes that question was literally just an excuse to call him Wardell hahaha amazing job — Chach23 (@Chach23) January 21, 2021

NBA fans react to Steph Curry first name

That's a man who only gets called Wardell by his parents — Matt Gregory (@Greggsybabeee) January 21, 2021

@StephenCurry30 u prob wont read this, but man this is true, isnt it? 🤪🤪 — Fabio_00 (@Fabi00_) January 21, 2021

He only heard "Wardell" before and after an ass whooping. That's why he reacted like that 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Chief Alridge 🇬🇩 (@thealridgeangle) January 21, 2021

That's what Ayesha call him when he in trouble.... — Law Manning (@lawlawman88) January 21, 2021

He looking like "Wardell is my father call me Stephen"😂😂 — De Tyrie🤩 (@ht_Rie97) January 21, 2021

Fans were convinced that Curry only prefers Steph, and was called 'Wardell' when being yelled at as a child. "That's a man who only gets called Wardell by his parents," wrote one fan, while another stated that it is what his wife Ayesha Curry must call him when he gets in trouble. Many even tagged Curry in their tweets, asking him if their assumptions were true.

Also read | LeBron James shoots 'no-look' Steph Curry-style 3-pointer, sends NBA fans into a frenzy

(Image credits: Golden State Warriors Instagram)