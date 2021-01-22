Is Steph Curry's Real Name Wardell? NBA Fans Shocked Over 'New' Fact About Warriors Star

If you visit Steph Curry's Instagram page, it only reads 'Wardell Curry' in the name section without a bio. While the two-time NBA MVP is widely known as 'Steph', his real name has always been 'Wardell'. His father, also a retired basketball player, also shares the name 'Wardell Stephen Curry'. Fans, however, were apparently unaware of this fact till Curry was not addressed as Wardell at a press conference.

Steph Curry first name 'Wardell' elicits a hilarious reaction from the Warriors star

The Athletic's Marcus Thompson called Steph Curry Wardell during a press conference this week. Before proceeding with his question about Kelly Oubre Jr's putback dunks, Thompson caught Curry's attention by using his first name – which made Curry's reaction go viral. Fans shared the video online, joking about how Curry was probably back to a childhood memory, getting yelled at by his parents.

Why is Steph Curry called Wardell? Fans on learning Steph Curry real name is Wardell

I was today years old when I learned Dell and Steph Curry are both named Wardell. — ⚜️THE GREATEST CAPRICORN EVER⚜️ (@CrystalTheGrea1) January 21, 2021

i was today years old when i found out steph currys name is wardell lol 😂 — kekes (@ice_cakes) January 21, 2021

I like how everyone forget Steph curry name Wardell — Young Thug aka sex’s burner (@thug_burner) January 21, 2021

WAIT THIS WHOLE TIME STEPH CURRY’S FIRST NAME HAS BEEN WARDELL HE’S THE GREATEST SHOOTER EVER AND HIS NAME IS WARDELL HOW DID I NOT KNOW THIS — Chunk (@ChunkThaGamer) January 21, 2021

Why am I just now finding out Steph Curry’s FIRST name is Wardell? 😭 — Your Favorite 3rd Wheel (@SpamuelJohnson) January 21, 2021

Bro steph curry real name wardell😂😂😂 mane I did not know that — Tae (@Young9x_LLN) January 21, 2021

Some fans, however, were apparently unaware that Curry's full name was the same as his father Dell. "I was today years old when I learned Dell and Steph Curry are both named Wardell," one fan wrote, really stunned at being unaware of this crucial fact. Many long-time fans also expressed their confusion as to how they did not know this detail about their favourite NBA star. "I like how everyone forget Steph Curry name Wardell," another user wrote on Twitter.

Thompson, who asked Curry the question, was also called out by fans on Twitter. "Steph is the best lol," Thompson said in reaction to the press conference video. "I'll accept your apology when my story comes out." Thompson said to a user, who was convinced he raised the Oubre question only to call Curry Wardell.

The Warriors, on the other hand, will be facing the Utah Jazz on Saturday (Sunday morning IST). Their two-game winning streack was halted after their loss against the New York Knicks on Thursday (Friday IST). Curry finished the game with 30 points.

(Image credits: AP)