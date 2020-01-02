Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr Thinks The NBA Is A 'copycat' League

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has labelled NBA as a 'copycat league'. In an interview before the Warriors game against the San Antonio Spurs, Kerr opened up about his thoughts on the league to American media. According to Kerr, the NBA is 'homogenised'. He thinks that there is a pattern everybody follows because it is very difficult to guard. There are a lot of young players who learnt to shoot early, along with a lot of floor spacing and downhill pick-and-rolls, as per Steve Kerr. Kerr added that the NBA has always been a copycat league when it comes to the current trend. However, he does not think it is going to continue.

Steve Kerr on teams playing so uptempo this season: "It's always been a copycat league. When a team has success playing a certain style, teams try to emulate that." — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) November 9, 2018

Final 📊



Alec - 28p/4r/4a/1s/1b

Glenn - 25p/3r/3a/1b

Damion - 20p/7r/2a

Draymond - 10p/10r/9a/1s/1b

Ky - 9p/3r/3a/1s

Marquese - 7p/11r/5a/1s/1b

Alen - 7p/3r/1a/1b

Omari - 4p/1r/1a/1s

Eric - 3p/3a

Jacob - 2r/1b pic.twitter.com/D7bLDE1QtT — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 1, 2020

Even though the Warriors are without Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, the Warriors shoot 34.9 three-pointers per game, the sixth-most in the NBA. The Golden State Warriors are currently at a 9-26 win-loss record, the worst in the Western Conference. After a string of losses, the Warriors were on a four-game winning streak before losing the Mavericks vs Warriors game by a 141-121 margin. They defeated the Houston Rockets 116-104 on Christmas Day. The Warriors went through major roster changes during offseason, along with players suffering from injuries. Kevin Durant left for the Brooklyn Nets during offseason, and Klay Thompson (ACL) and Stephen Curry (hand) are sidelined due to injuries.

