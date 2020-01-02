LAC Vs DET Dream11 NBA Prediction, Schedule, Top Picks And All Game Details

Los Angeles Clippers and Detroit Pistons will lock horns on Friday, January 3, 9:00 AM IST (Thursday, January 2 7:30 PM PST). The game will take place at the Clippers home, Staples Center in Los Angeles, USA. The Clippers have won 24 and lost 11 games, while the Pistons have won 12 and lost 22 games. Fans can also play the LAC vs DET game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the LAC vs DET Dream11 predictions, squad details and injury updates.

LAC vs DET Dream11 player performances

Kawhi Leonard is currently the Clippers' best performer with an average of 25.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists. Paul George follows with a 23.6 average. Lou Williams has an average of 19 points per game. Andre Drummond is the top scorer for the Pistons and is currently averaging 17.9 points and 15.9. Derrick Rose follows with an average of 16.8 points. Luke Kennard, Blake Griffin, Langston Galloway, and Markieff Morris have averages above 10.

LAC vs DET Dream11 injury updates

Clippers Patrick Beverley is currently sidelined. Pistons Markieff Morris is ruled out of the upcoming game due to a foot injury. Blake Griffin is listed as doubtful.

LAC vs DET squad details

LA Clippers: Patrick Beverley, Amir Coffey, Paul George, JaMychal Green, Maurice Harkless, Montrezl Harrell, Mfiondu Kabengele, Kawhi Leonard, Terance Mann, Rodney McGruder, Johnathan Motley, Patrick Patterson, Jerome Robinson, Landry Shamet, Derrick Walton Jr., Lou Williams, and Ivica Zubac.

Detroit Pistons squad: Jordan Bone, Bruce Brown, Sekou Doumbouya, Andre Drummond, Tim Frazier, Langston Galloway, Blake Griffin, Reggie Jackson, Luke Kennard, Louis King, Thon Maker, Markieff Morris, Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, Derrick Rose, Tony Snell, Khyri Thomas, and Christian Wood.

LAC vs DET Dream11 team and prediction

Point-guards: Landry Shamet

Shooting-guards: Kawhi Leonard (SP)

Small-forwards: Paul George, Bruce Brown, Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk

Power-forwards: JaMychal Green, Blake Griffin

Centre: Ivica Zubac

LA Clippers start as favourites to win the game.

Note: The LAC vs DET Dream11 prediction is our own and does not guarantee positive results in the game.