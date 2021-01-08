Warriors Vs Clippers Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

The Golden State Warriors will face the LA Clippers for the second consecutive game on Friday, 10:00 PM EST (Saturday, 8:30 AM IST) at the Chase Center. The Warriors, 4-4 so far, will look to beat the Clippers after an initial 108-101 loss. The Clippers, currently 6-3, will look to beat the Warriors before heading back to the Staples Center to play the Chicago Bulls.

Warriors vs Clippers live stream: How to watch Warriors vs Clippers

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

Warriors vs Clippers TV channel (USA) – ESPN, NBCS Bay Area

Warriors vs Clippers team news and preview

Clippers

No injuries listed yet

Warriors

Alen Smailagic – out, knee

Marquese Chriss – out for the season, leg

Klay Thompson – out for the season, right Achilles

The Warriors, despite everyone's expectations, finished the game with a 100-plus score. Both Paul George and Kawhi Leonard dropped 21 points each, beating the Warriors 108-101. Serge Ibaka, Nicolas Batum and Marcus Morris Sr scored in double digits. Eric Paschall and Andrew Wiggins scored team-high 19 points for the Warriors, while Steph Curry posted 13 points and 5 assists.

Take another look at last night's matchup against the Clippers with Game Rewind, brought to you by @Verizon ⏪ pic.twitter.com/vFPUi3mxJi — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 7, 2021

Like with the Portland Trail Blazers, the Warriors – without Thompson for a second straight season – could bring in a win after an initial loss. While Steph Curry has started his season with career-high 62 points, Eric Paschall and Andrew Wiggins have stepped up when needed. The Clippers appear to be working on their chemistry, winning most of their games on a night where both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George perform well.

92 points in 67 minutes 🔥



What a 24 hours it's been for Curry.



Let. Steph. Cook. pic.twitter.com/EPdjlrgFo4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 5, 2021

Warriors vs Clippers prediction

The LA Clippers will beat the Golden State Warriors.

