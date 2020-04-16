Warriors Wanted To Trade Steph Curry And Klay Thompson For Chris Paul In 2011: Report

Golden State Warriors were working on bringing in Chris Paul in 2011 which would have seen Steph Curry and Klay Thompson head in the opposite direction.

Warriors

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson have formed a strong partnership on the court for the Golden State Warriors. The 'Splash Brothers' have won three NBA championships for the Warriors in the time spent at San Francisco Bay. Both players were injured at the start of the 2019-20 NBA season which hurt the Warriors a great deal as they found themselves at the bottom of the Western Conference.

Steph Curry FaceTimes nurse in Oklahoma amid ongoing coronavirus pandemic

Warriors wanted to trade Steph Curry and Klay Thompson for Chris Paul in 2011: Report

Things could have been much different for the Warriors franchise if they would have brought in Chris Paul from New Orleans Hornets in 2011. The trade deal would have seen Steph Curry and Klay Thompson head in the opposite direction. Warriors opted against the Chris Paul trade-off and the player went on to join the Los Angeles Clippers and then the Houston Rockets. Paul is currently contracted with Oklahoma City Thunder and was also a part of the All-Star game this season.

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson's epic partnership in the NBA playoffs

