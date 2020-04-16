Steph Curry and Klay Thompson have formed a strong partnership on the court for the Golden State Warriors. The 'Splash Brothers' have won three NBA championships for the Warriors in the time spent at San Francisco Bay. Both players were injured at the start of the 2019-20 NBA season which hurt the Warriors a great deal as they found themselves at the bottom of the Western Conference.

Steph Curry FaceTimes nurse in Oklahoma amid ongoing coronavirus pandemic

“I love it. I can’t thank God enough for what you’re doing and just the sacrifice, the selflessness and the way everybody’s coming together. Thank you so much for what you do, your heart and the inspiration you provide for everybody.” -@StephenCurry30 https://t.co/uGQt9RXMrY — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 8, 2020

Warriors wanted to trade Steph Curry and Klay Thompson for Chris Paul in 2011: Report

The Warriors attempted to trade Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson for Chris Paul back in 2011, per @SherwoodStrauss



“Paul told the Warriors they can do this trade, but he wouldn’t be staying when his contract was up.”



(h/t @Dubs408 ) pic.twitter.com/j3i1fxJ2CK — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) April 16, 2020

Things could have been much different for the Warriors franchise if they would have brought in Chris Paul from New Orleans Hornets in 2011. The trade deal would have seen Steph Curry and Klay Thompson head in the opposite direction. Warriors opted against the Chris Paul trade-off and the player went on to join the Los Angeles Clippers and then the Houston Rockets. Paul is currently contracted with Oklahoma City Thunder and was also a part of the All-Star game this season.

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson's epic partnership in the NBA playoffs

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are the only duo in NBA history to have MULTIPLE games in the finals where they both made at least 5 threes each. Those games are:



Game 5 2016 finals

Game 3 2017 finals

Game 1 2018 finals

Game 5 2019 finals



The Greatest backcourt ever. pic.twitter.com/LzsLkcdKd7 — ³⁰🎯 (@PlayoffCurry) April 12, 2020

