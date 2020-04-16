Warriors wanted to trade Steph Curry and Klay Thompson for Chris Paul in 2011: Report

Quick links:
Steph Curry and Klay Thompson have formed a strong partnership on the court for the Golden State Warriors. The 'Splash Brothers' have won three NBA championships for the Warriors in the time spent at San Francisco Bay. Both players were injured at the start of the 2019-20 NBA season which hurt the Warriors a great deal as they found themselves at the bottom of the Western Conference.
Also Read | How many championships has Steph Curry won? Curry's journey with the Warriors so far
“I love it. I can’t thank God enough for what you’re doing and just the sacrifice, the selflessness and the way everybody’s coming together. Thank you so much for what you do, your heart and the inspiration you provide for everybody.” -@StephenCurry30 https://t.co/uGQt9RXMrY— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 8, 2020
The Warriors attempted to trade Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson for Chris Paul back in 2011, per @SherwoodStrauss— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) April 16, 2020
“Paul told the Warriors they can do this trade, but he wouldn’t be staying when his contract was up.”
(h/t @Dubs408 ) pic.twitter.com/j3i1fxJ2CK
Also Read | Warriors star Steph Curry FaceTimes nurse fighting coronavirus in Oakland hospital
Things could have been much different for the Warriors franchise if they would have brought in Chris Paul from New Orleans Hornets in 2011. The trade deal would have seen Steph Curry and Klay Thompson head in the opposite direction. Warriors opted against the Chris Paul trade-off and the player went on to join the Los Angeles Clippers and then the Houston Rockets. Paul is currently contracted with Oklahoma City Thunder and was also a part of the All-Star game this season.
Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are the only duo in NBA history to have MULTIPLE games in the finals where they both made at least 5 threes each. Those games are:— ³⁰🎯 (@PlayoffCurry) April 12, 2020
Game 5 2016 finals
Game 3 2017 finals
Game 1 2018 finals
Game 5 2019 finals
The Greatest backcourt ever. pic.twitter.com/LzsLkcdKd7
Also Read | What happened to Klay Thompson? Why is Warriors star ruled out of NBA season?
Also Read | Steph Curry, Klay Thompson injuries derail Warriors NBA ratings by 51%, claims report