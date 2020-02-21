What Happened To Klay Thompson? Why Is Warriors Star Ruled Out Of NBA Season?

Golden State Warriors have released a statement to announce Klay Thompson will not be returning this season. Thompson, who was injured during the 2019 NBA Finals was initially expected to return during the latter stages of the current NBA season. However, Warriors have now officially ruled him out for the remainder of the season, while also stating he is progressing well.

Klay Thompson injury update: pic.twitter.com/s4Zuyj4mJj — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) February 21, 2020

What happened to Klay Thompson? Klay Thompson injury details

Klay Thompson tore his left ACL during Game 6 of 2019 NBA Finals against Toronto Raptors. Thompson was expected to miss a major proportion of the current season. However, fans got excited after a video recently surfaced on the internet where the 30-year-old was seen practising in full Warriors gear. Many fans even suggested that Thompson could be back in action soon.

Klay in full uni and headband hitting fadeaway trey on pass from Zaza. Warriors practice is lit. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/TlAlavrcaK — Ali Thanawalla (@Ali_Thanawalla) December 29, 2019

What happened to Klay Thompson? Klay Thompson return

However, Warriors have officially squashed any such hopes. The statement posted by Warriors PR team noted that Klay Thompson's injury was re-valuated in January. The franchise noted that the shooting guard is progressing well in his rehab but will not be ready to return to the court this season. The statement further noted that Thompson should be back in late-September when Golden State Warriors will be preparing for the 2020/21 NBA season. The New York Times , however, reported that Klay Thompson should be ready to represent the United States in the 2020 Summer Olympics, which begin July in Tokyo.

Thompson, though, remains in contention for a spot on the United States' 12-man roster for the Tokyo Olympics. @usabasketball will finalize that roster in June and Klay is said to be making good progress in his recovery from a torn left ACL in Game 6 of last season's NBA Finals — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 21, 2020

Klay Thompson injury derailed Warriors campaign

With Klay Thompson out and also his strike partner Stephen Curry missing since October (broken hand), Warriors have really struggled to replicate their form of past seasons. Head coach Steve Kerr has so far failed to get the best from his depleted side. Warriors currently occupy the bottom spot in the Western Conference with an abysmal 12-43 (win-loss) record. With playoff berth a distant reality, Warriors will be looking to rally ahead of the next campaign

