What Happened To Klay Thompson? Why Is Warriors Star Ruled Out Of NBA Season?

Basketball News

Golden State Warriors have released a statement to announce Klay Thompson will not be returning this season. We look at his injury issues and return date.

Klay Thompson

Golden State Warriors have released a statement to announce Klay Thompson will not be returning this season. Thompson, who was injured during the 2019 NBA Finals was initially expected to return during the latter stages of the current NBA season. However, Warriors have now officially ruled him out for the remainder of the season, while also stating he is progressing well. 

Also Read | Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson 'restless' To Make Return: Warriors Coach Steve Kerr

What happened to Klay Thompson? Klay Thompson injury details

Klay Thompson tore his left ACL during Game 6 of 2019 NBA Finals against Toronto Raptors. Thompson was expected to miss a major proportion of the current season. However, fans got excited after a video recently surfaced on the internet where the 30-year-old was seen practising in full Warriors gear. Many fans even suggested that Thompson could be back in action soon. 

Also Read | Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson Injury Derail Warriors NBA Ratings By 51%, Claims Report

What happened to Klay Thompson? Klay Thompson return

However, Warriors have officially squashed any such hopes. The statement posted by Warriors PR team noted that Klay Thompson's injury was re-valuated in January. The franchise noted that the shooting guard is progressing well in his rehab but will not be ready to return to the court this season. The statement further noted that Thompson should be back in late-September when Golden State Warriors will be preparing for the 2020/21 NBA season. The New York Times , however, reported that Klay Thompson should be ready to represent the United States in the 2020 Summer Olympics, which begin July in Tokyo. 

Also Read | Charles Barkley Brands Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson 'Stay And Kleph' On NBA Live Show

Klay Thompson injury derailed Warriors campaign

With Klay Thompson out and also his strike partner Stephen Curry missing since October (broken hand), Warriors have really struggled to replicate their form of past seasons. Head coach Steve Kerr has so far failed to get the best from his depleted side. Warriors currently occupy the bottom spot in the Western Conference with an abysmal 12-43 (win-loss) record. With playoff berth a distant reality, Warriors will be looking to rally ahead of the next campaign

Also Read | Klay Thompson Injury: Reveals 'rehab Is Going Great', But Still Has No Date For His NBA Return

 

Published:
