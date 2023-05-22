Watch: Viral Video Shows LeBron James Tripping And Acting Hurt During NBA Playoffs

In a video going viral from Game 2 of the Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets, 2023 NBA Playoffs Western Conference finals, LeBron James can be seen tripping and acting like he is hurt. to host the Nuggets in Game 4 of the conference finals on Monday night, facing a daunting 0-3 deficit. As fans eagerly await to witness whether the Lakers can secure their first victory or face elimination from the playoffs, this viral video is generating significant attention on social media.

A Twitter user shared the video, saying, "LeBron James falls and acts as if he's in pain." The footage captures James losing his balance after a shot attempt, falling backward onto the floor. He then proceeds to sit up and mimic experiencing significant pain. However, as the sequence unfolds, James proceeds to tie his shoelaces before getting back on his feet and rejoining the game. Take a look at the circulating video capturing this incident.

😭😭😭😭 LeBron James falls it acts like he's in pain pic.twitter.com/X1A8hLh3Ur — GPM OF THE MILITIA CLEVELAND BROWNS 8 X 🏆 (@COCOONOFHORROR) May 19, 2023

ALSO READ: NBA Conference Finals: Denver Nuggets On Brink Of NBA Finals With 119-108 Win Over LA Lakers In Game 3

Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers, NBA Playoffs Conference finals: Results so far

Game 1: Denver Nuggets defeated LA Lakers by 132-126

Game 2: Denver Nuggets defeated LA Lakers by 108-103

Game 3: Denver Nuggets defeated LA Lakers by 108-119

Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers, NBA Playoffs Conference finals: Schedule ahead

Game 4: LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets on May 22 at 6 pm IST

Game 5: Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers on May 25 at 6 pm IST

Game 6: LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets on May 27 at 6 pm IST

Game 7: Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers on May 29 at 6 pm IST

ALSO READ | NBA Playoffs: Heat Roll Past Celtics 128-102, Take 3-0 Lead In Eastern Conference Finals

LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets: Probable starting lineups for Game 4

Denver Nugggets -

PG: Jamal Murray

SG: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

SF: Michael Porter Jr.

PF: Aaron Gordon

C: Nikola Jokic

Los Angeles Lakers -