LeBron James' Distant Three-pointer Prompts Hilarious Reactions From Lakers Teammates

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was back at his playmaking best against the Philadelphia 76ers. With 14 assists to his name, LeBron James was key as Lakers registered a comfortable 120-107 win over the 76er. However, the 35-year-old was equally potent in scoring, which he showcased with a stunning three-pointer from the Lakers logo at Staples Center. His Lakers teammates reacted hilariously as they gathered around the logo, trying to inspect the spot after the distant LeBron James three-pointer.

LeBron James three-pointer: Watch the run of play here

The guys had to inspect that spot after LeBron drained it from the logo 🤯😂



(📺: @SpectrumSN ) pic.twitter.com/AU7LdpUsco — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 4, 2020

The action took place in Q3 with Lakers leading 70-54. The 76ers afforded far too much space to LeBron James at the centre of the court at the Staples Center. The 35-year-old took his time before sending the ball flying into the hoop from the 'Lakers' logo. With fans at the Staples Center stunned as ever, Anthony Davis, Danny Green and JaVale McGee were seen checking on the spot.

LeBron James was in fine form as he scored 22 points to along with his seven rebounds and 14 assists. Anthony Davis scored a game-high 37 points and added 13 rebounds and two assists.

76ers vs Lakers highlights: LeBron James with a lightning-quick steal and dunk

76ers vs Lakers highlights

Lakers have now improved their record to 47-13 (win-loss) as they maintain a firm hold over the top spot in the Western Conference. With the playoffs spot almost secured, it'll be interesting to see if LeBron manages to drive his side all the way to the NBA championship this season.

Lakers will be bracing for a tough challenge in the coming days as they face the Milwaukee Bucks and LA Clippers in back-to-back games over the weekend. The games against the Clippers and the Bucks will also provide NBA fans with some blockbuster, star-studded action as three MVP candidates face off over the week.

