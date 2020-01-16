Klay Thompson Reveals 'rehab Is Going Great', But Still Has No Date For His NBA Return

This season, the Golden State Warriors are without the Splash Brothers – Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry. Klay Thompson is suffering from an ACL injury and could sit out the entire season. Curry broke his left hand in October while playing the Phoenix Suns and will be out for a few months. In a recent media interview, Klay Thompson revealed that he cannot wait to get back on the court.

NBA 2019-20: Klay Thompson return to Warriors may still be a few months away

"You haven't seen me a lot, but oh I'm working."



Klay Thompson says he hasn't ruled out playing this season yet, but will be patient. pic.twitter.com/42tWHNhurR — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 15, 2020

In the interview, Thompson reminded us that he desperately wants to play again, but he is not sure when that will happen. Klay Thompson is not sure what will happen during the remainder of the NBA 2019-20, but he does not know when he will be able to play. Thompson further added that it is the toughest part of the season, as he has always worked hard with the team. Right now, he is focusing on his recovery and making sure an injury so serious does not repeat. Thompson revealed that he wants to play at a 'high level' till he is in his late 30s. Though we have not seen a lot of Thompson this season, he claims that he has definitely worked a lot.

Though Thompson's return to the Warriors might not have a fixed date, he has let the NBA fans know that his rehab is 'going great'. He is even practising and making shots daily. Next month, Klay Thompson's injury will be reevaluated. His jersey is going to be retired by the Washington State the coming weekend.

NBA 2019-20: Both Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry are restless to get back on the court

Recently, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr also revealed that both Thompson and Curry have been restless this entire season. However, according to Kerr, time off has probably been beneficial for the duo. Both have worked constantly in the league, and have reached the NBA finals for five consecutive years.

