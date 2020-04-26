What Time Does The Last Dance Air On Netflix? New Episodes 3 And 4 Live Streaming Details

Fans on social media have been buzzing over the latest Michael Jordan The Last Dance docuseries on Netflix. Due to the hype surrounding The Last Dance, fans have been searching for the answer to the question 'What time does The Last Dance air on Netflix?'. Last Sunday, on April 19, Episodes 1 and 2 of Michael Jordan The Last Dance was released and fans are now curious to know about The Last Dance episode 3 and 4 live streaming details.

ALSO READ: Draymond Green Claims Kevin Durant Changed When LeBron James Was Considered NBA's Best

Michael Jordan The Last Dance: What time does The Last Dance air on Netflix?

Michael Jordan The Last Dance has been all over social media as NBA fans have some fresh content in store amid the suspension of all sporting events in the USA. Following the release of the first two episodes on Netflix, fans are eagerly awaiting The Last Dance episode 3 and 4 live streaming. Over 500 hours of never-before-seen footage was filmed by NBA Entertainment to create the 10-part documentary.

"Our whole thing was just do what we can do to hold Michael down, but you don't hold the great ones down."



"That wasn't Michael Jordan out there, that was God disguised as Michael Jordan." - Larry Bird#TheLastDance on ESPN pic.twitter.com/CUFr6nB5R3 — NBA (@NBA) April 20, 2020

ALSO READ: Kobe Bryant Had Last Dance Style Crew Document His Final NBA Season With Lakers: Report

What time does The Last Dance air on Netflix: The Last Dance episode 3 and 4 live streaming details

Here are The Last Dance episode 3 and 4 live streaming details: The Last Dance timing for Episode 3 and 4

Episode 3

Date of release: Sunday, April 26 (ESPN)

The Last Dance timing: 9:00 pm ET (April 27, 6:30 am IST)

Episode 4

Date of release: Sunday, April 26 (ESPN)

The Last Dance timing: 10:00 pm ET (April 27, 7:30 am IST)

ALSO READ: Kobe Bryant's 2000 Lakers NBA Title Ring, Game-worn Shoes & More Items To Be Auctioned

“I think he’s God disguised as Michael Jordan.” - Larry Bird on MJ in '86 Playoffs#TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/0QookQ8LVs — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) April 20, 2020

What time does The Last Dance air on Netflix?

Amid the lockdown, footage of Michael Jordan's historic campaign with the Chicago Bulls during the 1997-98 season will provide some much-needed entertainment during the coronavirus lockdown. Episodes of the miniseries can be streamed on Netflix a day after the brand new episode is shown on ESPN.

Episodes 3 and 4: April 27, 3:00 am ET (12:30 pm) - Netflix

Episodes 5 and 6: May 4, 3:00 am ET (12:30 pm) - Netflix

Episodes 7 and 8: May 11, 3:00 am ET (12:30 pm) - Netflix

Episodes 9 and 10: May 18, 3:00 am ET (12:30 pm) - Netflix

ALSO READ: Scottie Pippen Made $20 Million More Than Michael Jordan In His NBA Career: Report

What time does The Last Dance air on Netflix? The Last Dance Schedule

The Last Dance timing: The Last Dance Schedule

Episodes 5 and 6: May 3, 9:00 pm ET (ESPN)

Episodes 7 and 8: May 10, 9:00 pm ET (ESPN)

Episodes 9 and 10: May 17, 9:00 pm ET (ESPN)